🧨Crypto sell-off: Correction or Crash?📉
The recent record highs in the cryptocurrency market were established around November 10. Bitcoin reached nearly $70,000 level, while Ethereum jumped towards...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Within the last two weeks coffee has resumed its uptrend, after the price of Arabic broke above the 200 cents per pound level. There are several factors...
US stocks opened mixed Initial claims fell less than expected Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Macy’s (M.US) shares surge on upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.268 million in the week ended November 13, compared to 0.269 million reported...
Alibaba Group (BABA.US) ADR fell more than 5% in pre-market after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted weak second quarter sales figures amid slowing consumption...
The German benchmark index reacted to an important Fibo level after the short-term profit-taking. D1 chart The DE30 is trading slightly lower in...
Rivian Automotive went public on November 10 Shares gained 120% during the first 5 days before dropping 15% In spite of $0 revenue,...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced the latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT cut a one-week repo rate by 100 basis points,...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 halted pullback at local market geometry Continental drops after ousting CFO European stock...
Rate decision from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is the most interesting event today for FX traders (11:00 am GMT). CBRT is expected to cut...
European markets seen opening flat CBRT expected to cut rates 4 Fed speeches scheduled Futures markets point for flat or...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq closed 0.33% lower. Russell...
European equities hover near records highs US stock fell slightly amid inflation concerns US reportedly reduces strategic petroleum reserve deposits...
Roku (ROKU.US) shares dropped nearly 10% during today's session after MoffettNathanson downgraded the company's stock to Sell from Neutral with...
The publication of today's EIA report did not significantly affect the crude oil market, but the price moved south after the news that the US SPR reserves...
NATGAS Let’s start today’s analysis with the Natgas. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price of this commodity bounced off...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
US stock opened slightly lower Lowe’s (LOW.US) and Target (TGT.US) quarterly earnings beat market expectations Visa (V.US) stock fell 3.0%...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.7% in October from 4.4% in September and compared to market forecasts of 4.6%, with base effects from...
Corn prices climbed last week near the previous local high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its forecast for 2021/2022 U.S. ending stocks...
