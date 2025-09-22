DE30 reaches fresh all-time high near 16,280 pts
European stock indices trade mixed DE30 reaches fresh all-time high near 16,280 pts Siemens Healthineers jumps after mid-term target...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Investors have been keen on precious metals as of late. Gold is trading over 7% higher quarter-to-date while silver trades almost 17% above September's...
European markets expected to open flat Canadian CPI for October, speeches from Fed members NVIDIA to report earnings after Wall Street...
Wall Street indices gained yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.39% and reclaimed 4,700 pts area. Dow Jones added 0.15% and Nasdaq moved 0.76% higher Stocks...
Mixed session in Europe DE30 reached fresh ATH Wall Street higher on upbeat data EURUSD under selling pressure The US dollar completely dominated...
Rivian (RIVN.US) shares rose more than 50% since the company's stock market debut on Wednesday as more investors are willing to put their money into...
Retail sales increase 1.7% in October Core retail sales accelerate 1.6% US retail sales surged 1.7% MoM, above an upwardly revised 0.8% rise...
Ross Stores is an American "discount" chain of stores. It is the second most successful balance sheet store in the US, behind TJX Companies....
US stock opened higher Retail sales well above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched today's...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the...
Oil OPEC members - Saudi Arabia, Oman and United Arab Emirates - do not see a need to bring back oil supply at a quicker pace as they expect a...
Cryptocurrencies are the worst performing asset class during the European morning trading. Digital assets are being pressured by a number of factors. While...
European stocks trade higher DE30 approached 16,200 pts area RWE plans to spend €50 billion on clean energy by 2030 Stocks...
Euro is having a bad start to the week. While EURUSD is trading flat today, the major currency pair experienced a strong sell-off yesterday and dropped...
Cryptocurrencies are taking a hit today with some coins dropping over 7% on the day. The move can be reasoned with two events. The first one is the signing...
European markets seen opening flat or slightly higher US retail sales data due at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from 4 Fed members and ECB...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed. Dow Jones and Nasdaq dropped 0.04% while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000 closed...
European shares end higher on Monday DAX above 16,100 pts Continuation of the downward trend on the EURUSD US stocks cut some gains The vast...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock jumped over 13.0% after activist investor Mantle Ridge secured a stake of at least $1.8 billion in the discount retailer. The...
We have recently witnessed a recovery in the US dollar against major currencies pairs, with special attention to the EUR/USD. Technical Analysis -...
