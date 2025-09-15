Microsoft Beats Expectations in Q3 2025 as Cloud and AI Drive Growth
Microsoft has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, significantly surpassing analyst expectations and underscoring...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
U.S. stocks tumble as GDP contracts unexpectedly with the US500 falling 1.09%, US30 dropping 0.85%, and US100 sliding 1.19% after data showed the U.S....
Oil prices have plummeted to their lowest level in four years, with West Texas Intermediate (OIL.WTI) crude dropping more than 19% in April while Brent...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -2.696M (forecast -0.579M; previous 0.244M); Gasoline Inventories:...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for March: PCE price index: actual 0.0% MoM (forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM); PCE Price...
Super Micro Computer shares tumbled after preliminary third-quarter results missed expectations First Solar shares plummeted after the solar...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual -0.3% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 2.4% QoQ; Real Consumer Spending...
13:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 62K vs forecast 115K; previous...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German HICP: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; German HICP: actual...
The ADP employment report will be released today at 1:15 PM BST. Market consensus points to a slight decline in private sector employment in April to 115,000...
Today, EURUSD is trading around $1.1395-$1.1400 declining by a modest 0.10%. The pair surged 5.10% in April so far, its largest monthly gain since November...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 1.2% YoY; forecast 1.0% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY; GDP (Q1): actual 0.4% QoQ;...
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for March (preliminary): French HICP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2%...
Today, we will receive several interesting macroeconomic reports from the U.S. These include the PCE inflation report, the preliminary U.S. GDP report...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for March: German Retail Sales: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.8%...
In the first part of the day in the Asia-Pacific region, we observe modest movements in stock indices. On the Chinese market, index changes are limited...
US indices are posting slight gains today, supported by hopes for a positive conclusion to the trade tariffs issue. The S&P 500 index is up 0.3%,...
PayPal (PYPL.US) reported solid results for Q1 2025. A strong start to the year in terms of performance has pushed the company’s stock up more than...
JOLTS March job openings 7.192M vs 7.480M estimate CB Consumer Confidence Report: Average 12-month inflation expectations reached 7% in April—the...
China has waived a 125% tariff on US ethane imports imposed earlier this month, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The move will relieve...
