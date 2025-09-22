MACRO: China credit impulse is plunging
The Chinese economy showed signs of stabilization in October as retail sales and industrial production rebounded from weak September figures and outperformed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US stock opened higher US100 approaches all-time high Tesla (TSLA.US) stock remains under pressure US indices launched today's session...
Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade improves privacy and security SEC rejects VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF Ethereum key metric paint a bearish picture Litecoin...
Most of the big US companies have already reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Release schedule is no longer as abundant and intensive as in...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 trades in a 16,065-16,110 pts range Airbus gains on massive jet deal Major stock market...
Industrial metals are the worst performing class of commodities at the beginning of a new week. Sentiment towards base metals deteriorated following a...
Stock in Europe expected to open slightly lower or flat Second-tier data from US and Europe Tyson Foods and Warner Music Group to...
In this week's market update you will learn: - USD surges as inflation soars - Markets at the top - can we predict future crash? - What to...
Stock in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and Nikkei gained while equities in China pulled back US...
UoM Consumer Sentiment came below 70 points, the lowest in a decade Dollar remains strong in a weekly basis, but EURUSD has a problem with breaking...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) announced in a statement that it intends to split into two companies, dealing separately with the production and sale...
Stocks bounce back up ahead of weekend Dow Jones index rebounds, supported by a rise in J&J shares after news of the company's split...
Moods on the stock market remained positive this week even despite rising inflation concerns. The latest US CPI reading revealed consumer prices rose at...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 at record level Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) stock surges on upbeat quarterly figures European indices launched...
AUDUSD pair fell sharply this week as the greenback continued to rally against major currencies after elevated US consumer prices brought forward rate...
European markets seen opening lower Michigan data expected to show improvement Futures markets point to a lower opening of the European session...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.06%, Dow Jones fell 0.44% and Nasdaq added 0.52% Mixed moods prevailed...
Banks are closed during Veterans Day which causes thinner liquidity S&P500, Nasdaq, and Russell opened considerably higher, DJIA a little below...
The German benchmark index can not end the multi-day consolidation despite the efforts of the bulls. D1 chart The DE30 is in the profit zone for...
The price of gold broke an important resistance zone of 1833 yesterday, after a high print of the US inflation of 6.2% that is the highest since 1990....
