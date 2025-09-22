Gold is halfway to an all-time high
The price of gold broke an important resistance zone of 1833 yesterday, after a high print of the US inflation of 6.2% that is the highest since 1990....
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Most European indices opened lower but after two hours of trading are getting better DE30 rebounded from16000 points and reached a new all-time high,...
DOGECOIN has been trading in a narrow price range for some time. Despite a huge Bitcoin rally since September, Dogecoin has still problems with breaking...
European markets are expected to open mixed Veterans Day in the US – the US stocks markets will be open; bond trading is closed. We should expect...
The highest inflation prints since 1990 have sparked the biggest decrease of US stocks in a month. Nasdaq decreased by 1.66%, S&P500 fell by 0.82%...
US CPI inflation surges in October EURUSD pair breaks below 1.15 level Gold tested resistance at $ 1860 Bitcoin hit new all-time high Rivian...
• Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) shares available at XTB • One of most highly anticipated public offerings (IPO) this year Rivian Automotive...
During today's session the EURUSD pair fell to 1.1510 and set a new record low for the year. The dollar strengthening is of course the effect of today's...
US consumer prices post largest year on year rise since 1990 Energy, shelter and vehicle costs led the gains CPI inflation hit a three-decade...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline...
US stocks open lower US CPI reading highest since 1990 DoorDash (DASH.US) stock surges on $8 Billion Wolt deal US indices launched today's...
A very strange situation in the market. Inflation in the US exceeds 6%, which increases the chances of further Fed actions. This leads to a breach of key...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index has...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth as supply-chain bottlenecks...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) plunged almost 12% on Tuesday, the largest single-day drop since March. Combined with the drop on Monday, shares dropped 16.2%...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 drop below 16,000 pts but climbed back later on Earnings from Adidas, Infineon and Siemens Energy In...
Wall Street indices snapped a winning streak yesterday with S&P 500 finishing lower for the first time in 9 days. Nasdaq was the worst performing index...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data for October in the spotlight Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Beyond Meat Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech sector being pressured by a 12% drop in Tesla stock. S&P 500 moved 0.35% lower, Dow...
European equities snap 8-day rally US stock fell slightly from recent highs US PPI in line with market expectations Bitcoin and Ethereum both...
