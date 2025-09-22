📉Tesla stock plunges 10%❗
Tesla's stock plunge intensifies Elon Musk's Brother sold $109 million in Tesla stock last week Michael Burry believes Musk may want to...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Litecoin price surges almost 20% during today's session and is trading at a level not seen since May 2021, amid a wider cryptocurrency market rally....
US stocks opened mixed PPI in line with market expectations GE (GE.US) stock rose sharply after plan to split into 3 publicly traded companies TripAdvisor...
Producer Prices in the US increased to 8.6% %YoY in October from 8.3% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.7%. Producer prices...
Oil Saudi Aramco increased prices for all grades of crude for December delivery to Asia. Increase was bigger-than-expected and one of the largest...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Earnings reports from Munich Re and Bayer European...
Cryptocurrencies continue upward move launched over the weekend with Bitcoin reaching a fresh all-time high above $68,000. Litecoin and Caradono gain around...
European markets seen opening slightly lower US PPI inflation data at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from central bank heads Futures...
US indices again finished trading at new record levels. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% higher and Nasdaq added 0.07%. Russell 2000...
European indexes close mixed US inflation expectations hit new high Bitcoin approaches record level European indices finished today's session...
Alphabet's market capitalization (GOOGL.US) temporarily exceeded $ 2 trillion during Monday's session on Wall Street. It took less than 2 years...
AMD (AMD.US) stock jumped 10% during today's session following news that Meta (formerly known as Facebook) will be using their chips at their data...
New York Fed released today a fresh report of inflation and growth which shows that the median inflation expectations remained unchanged at the medium-term...
US stocks open higher House passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill Tesla (TSLA.US) stock under pressure following Musk tweets Major US indices...
Bitcoin price jumped above $66,000 and Ethereum reached new ATH Ethereum gas fees fell sharply in November Global crypto market crosses 3 trillion...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is slowly coming to an end. Around 90% of S&P 500 members have already reported as well as 75 companies from...
The end of last week turned out to be positive for the US dollar. During that week there were several events worthy of note, the main highlight being...
European markets trade mixed DE30 trades in 100-point range near 16,000 mark Henkel drops after guidance cut European stock...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) futures are underperforming other index futures from Wall Street this morning. While the scale of the drop is quite minor (around -0.3%...
European markets set for flat opening Speeches from 6 Fed members, including Powell Earnings from PayPal and AMC Futures...
