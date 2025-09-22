Morning wrap (08.11.2021)
S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures trade little changed. Nasdaq futures take a small hit following tweet from Elon Musk Musk asked on Twitter...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures trade little changed. Nasdaq futures take a small hit following tweet from Elon Musk Musk asked on Twitter...
European equities rally for 5th week NFP report beat expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) stock soar on positive test results for COVID-19 pill Gold highest...
Pfizer (PFE.US) completed clinical trials for a drug called Paxlovid, which aims to reduce the risk of severe coronavirus infection. The researchers announced...
With the Federal Reserve meeting and NFP report release already behind us, one could expect a somewhat calmer week ahead. While coming days will indeed...
US added 531,000 jobs last month Jobless rate falls to 4.6% US indices jumped to fresh all-time highs during today's session after the labor...
Equity market indices from US and Europe extend upward move today. Investors totally ignore today's better than expected US labor market data, which...
US stocks open sharply higher NFP report topped analysts' expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) stock jumped 11% as COVID-19 antiviral pill shows promising...
The US economy added 531k jobs in October, compared to 194k increase in September and above market expectations of 450k. It is the highest...
Stock indices in Europe and US futures are trading higher ahead of the US jobs data release. Slight gains in US index futures come in spite of a broad...
European indices trade higher DE30 continues to struggle in the 16,000 pts area Varta plunges after guidance cut European...
USDCAD is one of the pairs expected to get more volatile today in the early afternoon. Labour market reports from both the United States and Canada will...
European indices set to open lower NFP report expected to show a 450k jobs gain Canadian jobs report due at 12:30 pm GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new all-time highs after gaining 0.42% and 0.81%, respectively....
European equities finish at new all-time highs S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pop to new records BoE unexpectedly left rates unchanged OPEC+...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock slumped 20% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted disappointing quarterly results and full-year earnings outlook....
Weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest pandemic-era total Continuing claims declined to just over 2.1 million Productivity plunged 5% in Q3, the...
Oil erased early gains after OPEC+ decided to maintain its current output hike of 400,000 barrels a day despite President Joe Biden’s calls to raise...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 63 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct....
The Czech National Bank has sharply increased its key interest rate by a point and a quarter to 2.75% from 1.5%, to tackle soaring inflation amid the economy’s...
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh ATH Jobless claims fell more than expected Roku (ROKU.US) stock fell sharply after mixed quarterly figures US...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator