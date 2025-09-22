DE30: First signs of weakness?
The German benchmark index is moving sideways on Thursday. Is profit-taking imminent or is there a second breakout attempt? D1 chart Technically,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
The German benchmark index is moving sideways on Thursday. Is profit-taking imminent or is there a second breakout attempt? D1 chart Technically,...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Decision was closely watched as economists were split on whether the bank will...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US) is one of the best performing stocks in today's US pre-market trading. Semiconductor manufacturer reported strong growth in third...
European stocks markets trade higher DE30 tests 16,000 pts area Earnings from Brenntag, Siemens Healthineers, HeidelbergCement and...
Bank of England is scheduled to announce a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. There is no clear consensus for the meeting as economists polled...
European market set to open higher Rate decisions from Bank of England, Norges Bank OPEC+ meeting on output European stock...
US indices hit record highs following FOMC decision yesterday. Dow Jones gained 0.29%, S&P 500 added 0.65%, Nasdaq jumped 1.04% and Russell 2000...
Federal Reserve announced reduction in asset purchases Wall Street indices hit record highs DE30 at 16,000 pts Oil drops...
Fed announced $15 billion per month tapering Real economic growth slowed Bottlenecks are expected to last into next year but ease...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected....
USDCAD jumped following the release of upbeat data from the United States earlier today (ADP and ISM services). Drop in oil prices following release of...
Playtika Holding (PLTK.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company shed a quarter of its valuation following the release of a Q3 earnings...
Meta: Is it the only stock of Metaverse? Meta aims to build the next generation computing platform to replace "the Internet" as we know...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while gasoline stockpiles...
A pack of data from the United States was released this afternoon. Revision of the services PMI index for October showed a slightly higher reading than...
Wall Street indices opened lower US100 struggles near the 16,000 pts area Bed Bath & Beyond surges on buyback news Indices...
The Polkadot Project has announced a launch date for the first auctions of its "parachains". Following the announcement, the price of its native...
ADP report on change in US employment in October was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 400k jobs following a downwardly...
Shares of Lyft (LYFT.US), a US ridesharing company, are trading 13% higher in the US premarket. Stock surges following release of Q3 2021 earnings yesterday...
European stocks opened mixed DE30 approaches all-time high Lufthansa (LHA.DE) returns to profit European indices launched today's session...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator