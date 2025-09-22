💥Can Fed shock markets?
Fed to announce QE taper today Markets speculating about rate increases in 2022 Decision crucial for markets like Gold, EURUSD and US100 The Fed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US2000 approaches its all-time high as investors await announcements from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s 2-day policy meeting. From...
European markets set to open slightly lower FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 400k jobs gains European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones moved 0.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.34%. Russell 2000 rose...
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street hit new records Antipodeans currencies under pressure Ethereum reaches new ATH European indices finished...
Commodity currencies are getting hit hard today, especially the antipodeans. The Australian dollar fell over 1% against the US dollar, as recent comments...
Avis Budget Group (CAR.US) stock skyrockets more than 100% and traded as high as $360.00 on red-hot investor interest following the Q3 earnings report....
US stock open higher Under Armour (UAA.US) stock surges on earnings US indices launched today's session higher support by solid corporate...
Pfizer (PFE.US) stock price rose sharply before the opening bell after the pharmaceutical company posted upbeat quarterly results. In the third quarter...
Gold Precious metals with more industrial use - palladium and platinum - outperformed gold and silver over the previous couple of days FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies are trading higher today with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading over 3% higher. Solid performance of digital assets today can be partially...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades near 2-month high HelloFresh rallies after sales outlook boost Stock markets in...
US stock markets moved higher during the first trading session of a new week. So far it looks like markets are completely ignoring the FOMC taper that...
European markets set to open slightly lower October manufacturing PMI data revisions Earnings reports from Pfizer, Activision Blizzard European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.63%. Russell 2000...
US500 climbed above 4600 after best October in 6 years ISM manufacturing shows disturbing trends in the economy Traders brace for the FOMC decision...
Cryptocurrencies had a relatively benign weekend with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing only a limited volatility and Dogecoin giving up some of the recent gains....
DE30 follows Wall Street higher Investors dismiss weak retail sales data Daimler with a “buy” from RBC DE30 has been much weaker...
FOMC decision on Wednesday is the highlight this week NFP report crucial for USD, Gold Bank of England could hint at rate hike on Thursday This...
Wall Street surged on Friday despite weaker earnings from Apple and Amazon. All major US indices bar Russel2000 soared to new records. US500 closed...
