Daily summary: Wall Street strikes fresh records despite disappointing results from Big Tech
Mixed moods in Europe S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh ATH's Disappointing quarterly figures from Amazon and Apple European indices finished...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Mixed moods in Europe S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh ATH's Disappointing quarterly figures from Amazon and Apple European indices finished...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock fell more than 7% after the coffee chain posted mixed quarterly figures. Starbucks earned $1.00 per share slightly above market...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the Forex market at the end of the week. GBPUSD fell sharply during today's session as weak quarterly results posted...
Federal Reserve and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Both central banks may make major announcements so traders should watch precious...
Consumer sentiment in the US has remained virtually unchanged in the past three months, at levels comparable to the pandemic low point in April 2020, which...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 71.7 in October from a preliminary of 71.4 and below September’s...
US stocks open lower NASDAQ under pressure following weak results from major tech companies Apple (AAPL.US) stock falls after missing Q4 earnings...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.2% month-over-month in September, following 0.3 % gain in August and in line with market...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock dropped more than 4% in pre-market after the e-commerce giant posted disappointing results for the third quarter and delivered weak...
European stocks drop DE30 tests 15,550 pts support Earnings from Daimler, Salzgitter and MTU Aero Engines Stocks in Europe...
Flash GDP report for Q3 2021 from European countries turned out to be mixed. French reading surprised to the upside while Spanish missed expectations....
US index futures pulled back following the close of the Wall Street cash session yesterday. Weak Q3 earnings reports from Apple and Amazon contributed...
European indices set to open lower GDP data from EMU countries Earnings from Chevron and ExxonMobil European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.98%, Dow Jones added 0.68% while Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. However, US futures...
European equities mixed after ECB Decision US GDP growth disappoints, strong jobs data Bitcoin returns above $60,000 Facebook changes company...
Ford (F.US) stock jumped more than 12.0% early in the session despite the automobile manufacturer reported mixed quarterly results. Company earned 51 cents...
US Economy grows only 2% in Q3 Jobless claims drop to pandemic low US indices continue to trade at record levels despite a disappointing...
US indices climbed on Thursday as strong earnings from major companies lifted market sentiment. The Dow Jones rose 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500...
US stocks open higher US economic growth slows to 2% in Q3 Weekly jobless claims hit fresh 19-month low eBay (EBAY.US) stock plunges despite upbeat...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.0 % in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, slightly...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator