BREAKING: German inflation highest in nearly 30 years
As the ECB decision turned out to be a non-event as expected - the Bank left monetary policy settings unchanged and the statement saw only minor changes....
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its October meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) jumped over 4% yesterday after the company showed another solid earnings report. Net result reached record high with revenue climbing...
European indices trading mixed DE30 pulls back slightly ahead of ECB decision, US GDP report Q3 earnings from Airbus and Volkswagen European...
Dogecoin experienced a massive rally today. Cryptocurrency traded 50% higher on the day at one point. The move came amid a plunge in another popular "meme...
Investors will get a first look at the overall performance of the US economy in the Q3 2021 today, when the flash GDP report is released at 1:30 pm BST....
European stock markets seen opening slightly lower US Q3 GDP report expected to show slowdown EUR traders to watch German CPI, ECB...
US indices took a steep drop at the end of a Wall Street session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.51%, Dow Jones declined 0.74% and Russell 2000...
European equities end lower NASDAQ 100 approaches ATH BoC decided to end its QE programme Cryptocurrencies under pressure European indices...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock tumbled more than 10% during today's session, after the trading platform operator posted a larger-than-expected loss and...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.267 million barrels in the week ended October 22, following an 0.431 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Surprisingly, the central...
US stock open mixed Robinhood (HOOD.US) shares plunges as crypto trading dries up Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock slightly lower despite strong earnings US...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market after precious metal failed to break above the $1,810 handle last week. This resistance...
Boeing (BA.US) stock rose 0.50% in premarket after the aerospace company reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 60 cents per share, while analysts expected...
After hitting a new all-time high following the new SEC-approved Bitcoin ETF and growing institutional interest, Bitcoin began today's session with...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from key resistance Solid earnings from Puma, BASF and Deutsche Bank European...
After a solid performance of cryptocurrencies last week, a pullback arrived at the market. Bitcoin is taking an over-3% dive today and drops below the...
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce a monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm BST. Interest rates are set to remain unchanged but the Bank may...
European markets expected to open slightly lower Bank of Canada may announce beginning of QE reinvestment phase Earnings reports...
