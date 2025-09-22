Morning wrap (27.10.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading a touch higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.04% higher and Nasdaq added 0.06%. US futures...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading a touch higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.04% higher and Nasdaq added 0.06%. US futures...
European equities approach all-time highs US indices trade near record levels Investors poured a record $1.5 billion into crypto funds last week Several...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock jumped 6% during today's session after sports betting company scrapped its $22.4 billion takeover bid for British bookmaker...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 5.0% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains and reaching a new all-time high. The stock jumped by...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index unexpectedly increased to 113.8 in October, from the previous month's 109.3 and compared to...
US stocks open higher US home price growth slowed in August- S&P Case-Shiller Facebook (FB.US) stock rises despite mixed quarterly results US...
Cryptocurrency products and funds recorded inflows totaling $ 1.5 billion last week, which is a new record high amid a rally in cryptocurrencies and the...
Oil WTI reached $85 per barrel earlier this week for the first time since late-2014 Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to rise to above...
Skyworks has done extremely well since the channel rupture in 2018, outperforming the market by a wide margin. Being a direct supplier of 5G technology...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches 6-week high near 15,750 pts Earnings from Symrise, Kion Group and Evotec Stocks...
The main currency pair - EURUSD - traded sideways in the 1.1615-1.1670 range for the past few days. However, a downside breakout occured yesterday and...
European markets seen opening flat CB consumer confidence data for September Earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet European...
S&P 500 and Dow Jones reached fresh record highs yesterday, gaining 0.47% and 0.18%, respectively. Nasdaq gained 0.90% but still trades short...
US500 and US30 both hit new ATH's European equities close mostly higher NATGAS price soar Bitcoin soars after Musk revealed his crypto investments European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped more than 7.5% and reached a new all-time high during today's session after Bloomberg reported that car rental firm Hertz...
US natural gas prices jumped over 9% during today's session, the highest in 3 weeks, amid forecasts for cold weather in the near future. Bespoke Weather...
US stocks open slightly higher Big tech companies are slated to report earnings this week Pinterest (PINS.US) stock tumbles after PayPal (PYPL.US)...
Elon Musk reveals his crypto holdings Successful debut of first US bitcoin-linked ETF Ethereum Altair upgrade will be launched on October...
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week ahead looks to be the biggest one yet. At least, in terms of a combined market capitalization of companies...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Continental lowers full-year outlook European...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator