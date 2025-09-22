Chart of the day - US100 (25.10.2021)
US equity indices continued to recover from September's correction last week. While S&P 500 and Dow Jones managed to reach fresh record highs,...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets seen opening flat German IFO index for October Facebook Q3 earnings Futures markets point to a flat opening...
Moods in Asia were mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, Kospi moved 0.5% higher and indices from...
In this webinar we will discuss: How markets overcame latest risks? What have we learned from the earnings season so far? What message from Powell...
European equities end week on bright note US stocks pull back after Powell speech Gold caps gains as dollar pares losses Renewed tension between...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged more than 14% during today's session after the producer of plant-based meat substitutes lowered its third-quarter...
US dollar strengthened, while both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels following Fed Powell comments during a Panel Discussion...
Next week is packed with top-tier events. Investors will be offered earnings from US mega-caps as well as the Q3 GDP report from both sides of the Atlantic....
Gold price jumped to $1,810 an ounce on Friday the highest level since early September amid a softer US dollar and persistent inflationary pressures. The...
US stocks open mixed Snap (SNAP.US) stock plunges 20%, drags other social media giants Intel (INTC.US) stock tumbled 10% despite upbeat quarterly...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.20 in October from 60.7 in September, below analysts’ expectations of 60.3. Still the reading pointed to the...
Canada retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
Snap Inc (SNAP.US) posted mixed quarterly figures iPhone’s privacy settings impacted Snap’s advertising business For Q4,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,550 pts Moody's upgraded long-term rating of Merck European...
Volatility on the cryptocurrency market picked up this week, especially on Bitcoin. Launch of the first US Bitcoin-linked ETF and massive interest in this...
Flash PMI indices for October from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Market expected deterioration in...
European stock markets expected to open slightly higher Flash PMIs for October from Europe and the US Powell's final speech ahead...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.30% and reaching a new all-time high. Nasdaq added 0.62% while Dow...
Global indices fell slightly Bitcoin pulled back from recent records Gas and oil prices under pressure Equity markets in Europe closed...
IBM (IBM.US) stock tumbled more than 8.0% after the computer hardware company posted weak quarterly figures. IBM earned $2.52 per share, slightly...
