US OPEN: Big Tech Loses Ground After White House Leavitt Comments
US markets open Tuesday's session lower as sentiment among Big Tech stocks worsens following recent comments from the White House spokesperson on Amazon....
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) announced a partnership with Hims & Hers (HIMS.US), a telemedicine platform that offers, among other services, the sale of...
General market situation: European indices are gaining during Tuesday's session. The German DAX on the cash market is currently adding 0.6% while...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported mixed first-quarter results Tuesday, with earnings slightly exceeding analyst expectations while revenue fell short amid currency...
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS.US) shares climbed 4.5% in premarket trading Tuesday after the package delivery giant withdrew its full-year financial...
The Canadian dollar (CAD) is one of the stronger G-10 currencies today following the federal elections in Canada held on April 28. The CAD initially weakened...
Mastercard has launched a comprehensive global framework for stablecoin transactions, enabling consumers to spend and merchants to receive stablecoins...
07:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for April: Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY; Spanish CPI: actual 2.2% YoY;...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar features a bit more scheduled publications. We will learn several reports from the eurozone, such as GDP from Spain,...
Election results in Canada — Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won the elections in Canada, but will only form a minority government. The...
Markets pull back after last week's rally with the S&P 500 falling 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 dropping 1.1%, ending a four-day advance as investors...
Dallas FED manufacturing index of general business activity -35.8 in April vs -16.3 in March The economic index fell 20 points to -35.8, reaching its...
US markets are opening the week with moderate gains after White House officials announced that many business partners have entered into talks on customs...
Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) shares fell 2.2% in premarket trading Monday after the pizza chain's mixed first-quarter results showed strength internationally...
Overall market situation: Markets are resuming trading after the weekend. European index futures are trading higher. The German DAX is currently up...
Positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market continues after the weekend. Bitcoin is gaining 1.10% today to 94,800 USD, and Ethereum is trading 0.80%...
We are starting the week in a fairly calm mood. No major macroeconomic reports are scheduled for today. However, later in the week, we will learn, among...
At the beginning of the new week, we observe modest movements on financial markets. On the Chinese market, changes in indices are limited to +/-...
U.S. stock indexes are rising during today’s session but gave back part of their gains following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump...
The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...
