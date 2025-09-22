BREAKING: Bitcoin retreats from fresh ATH
Bitcoin price reached new all-time highs on Wednesday following the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund - ProShares...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Bitcoin price reached new all-time highs on Wednesday following the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund - ProShares...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares soared more than 5% today after Elon Musk's company delivered its best quarter ever for revenue despite sectoral problems involving...
Intel (INTC.US) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report today after the closing bell. The company's stock has been under pressure since...
The German benchmark index is trading in a bullish wedge formation. H4 chart The DE30 quickly recovered its initial losses after reaching a new weekly...
US stocks open slightly lower Jobless claims returned below 300k AT&T (T.US) stock gains after solid quarterly results US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.290 million in the week ended October 16, the lowest level since March 2020, compared to...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. While a rate cut was expected, economists were divided...
Tesla reported Q3 2021 earnings Record sales and record profits Supply chains issues hit output Analysts boost price targets Tesla...
European markets trade lower DE30 once again tests 200-period moving average on H4 interval SAP reports 22% jump in cloud order backlog European...
Economic calendar for today lacks top-tier macro releases from the world's major economies but there is an event scheduled that is worth FX investors'...
Nobody expected that after last year’s steep drop in prices of numerous daily-use products, the situation would take a U-turn so quickly. Moreover,...
European markets seen opening lower CBRT expected to cut rates again Intel and US airlines to report Q3 earnings today Futures...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with S&P 500 finishing less than 10 points below its record high. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones...
European stocks finished mixed Dow Jones near record highs Bitcoin reaches new all-time high European indices ended the session in mixed...
Shares of Pinterest rose sharply and were halted twice by the Nasdaq, amid reports of a takeover approach from PayPal. People with knowledge of the matter...
Bitcoin price rose sharply during today's session and hit a new record high at $ 66,900 after the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.431 million barrels in the week ended October 15th, following an 6.088 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks open slightly higher Verizon (VZ.US) stock rose premarket despite mixed quarterly results Bitcoin hits new all-time high US launched...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.4% in September from 4.1% in August and compared to market forecasts of 4.3%, with base effects...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which has been trading in a strong upward trend recently. However, looking at the...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator