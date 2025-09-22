Netflix stock fell in pre-market despite earnings beat
Earnings and subscriber growth beat expectations Revenue in line with forecasts Company expects negative cash flow in Q4 Netflix (NFLX.US)...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested 15,550 pts area but failed to break above Sartorius and Deutsche Boerse released earnings European...
Oil continues to climb higher with WTI briefly trading above $83 earlier this week and Brent testing $86 mark. Crude prices pulled back during the Asian...
Nasdaq prices have recorded 5 consecutive sessions of increase and have managed to erase 78.6% of the previous decline initiated in early September. Prices...
European stocks set to open lower Speeches from Fed members, DOE report Tesla to report earnings after market close Futures...
Indices from Wall Street built onto earlier gains and once again moved higher. S&P 500 gained 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 0.71% higher and Dow Jones...
Currencies of the antipodes strengthen against the USD European stock close slightly higher US indices gain on upbeat earnings Bitcoin above $...
Dogecoin failed to benefit from ongoing hype surrounding Bitcoin Transaction volume and social media sentiment remains subdued Potential...
The first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund called ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on the NYSE today. Because the US SEC didn't...
US stocks open higher Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose slightly in trading debut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed Q3 results US...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US ) stock fell more than 2% in pre-market despite the fact that the consumer products giant posted upbeat quarterly figures....
Risk-on moods can be spotted on the FX market with safe-haven currencies like US dollar, Japanese yen or Swiss franc trading lower. Weakness of the USD...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tested 200-period moving average at H4 interval Delivery Hero invests $235 million in another delivery...
Oil Oil continues the uptrend. However, Brent has reached the first major hurdle in the $85 per barrel area Mercuria Energy Group points...
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been in trouble for a long time, and its price has not had a clear direction since 2018, as can be seen in the technical...
Bitcoin reached a fresh multi-month high last night when it tested $63,000 mark. While bulls failed to push the price above and Bitcoin has subsequently...
European stock markets set to open slightly higher Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers among today's earnings reporters Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 0.34% and Nasdaq moved 0.84%. Dow Jones dropped 0.10%. Sentiment towards tech sector...
European equities close lower US stocks pared early losses Bitcoin trades near $62,000 as futures ETF poised to debut European indices finished...
Walt Disney (DIS.US) stock slipped more than 3.0% after Barclays (BARC.UK) downgraded the media giant's stock to "equal weight" from "overweight"...
