Euro rebounds against USD
The US dollar started today's session trying to regain some ground against major currency pairs, but over the course of the session it has been losing...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Bitcoin hit $62,000 for the first time in six months during today's session, nearing its record high, as investors await the launch of an exchange-traded...
Cryptocurrency market is again attracting investors' attention after the sharp sell-off which occured in May, following China regulatory crackdown....
US stock open lower 10-year US Treasury note highest since June Albertsons (ACI.US) stock gains on upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched...
Q3 financial reports from big US banks released last week turned out to be strong, allowing US indices to cap their best week since July. There were signs...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 pulls back from 61.8% retracement Siemens confirms plans to separate another unit European...
Situation on the energy markets is mixed at the beginning of a new week. While Brent and WTI are trading around 1% higher, natural gas prices take a dive....
European markets expected to open lower US industrial production data for September Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
Asian stocks traded lower at the beginning of a new week after a disappointing Chinese GDP data release. Nikkei and Kospi traded 0.2% lower while...
European equities extended gains on Friday US retail sales unexpectedly beat forecasts Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 European indices finished...
Solid Q3 earnings reports from big US banks boosted sentiment in the second half of the week. Next week, investors will focus on reports from large US...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell over 14.0% during today's session after the space tourism company decided to delay the launch of its commercial...
The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected increase in US retail sales in the month of September. Retail sales rose 0.7...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 72.8 pts in September to 71.4 pts in October against expected 73.1 pts. Consumer...
US stocks open higher Retail sales above expectations Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock climbs after upbeat quarterly figures US stock indexes rose...
US retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
European markets trade higher DE30 approaches key resistance near 15,550 pts European car sales drop 23.1% YoY in September Majority...
Bitcoin rallied overnight and tested the $60,000 mark for the first time since mid-April 2021. The major cryptocurrency is trading less than 10% below...
European markets seen opening flat US retail sales data in the spotlight Goldman Sachs to report Q3 earnings Futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading significantly higher. S&P 500 added 1.71%, Dow Jones gained 1.56% and Nasdaq jumped 1.73%....
