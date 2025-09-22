Daily summary: Global stocks rise as earnings lift sentiment
European finished session higher US jobless claims lowest since March 2020 US oil inventories rise the most since March Ethereum price soars 5% European...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
• GitLab Inc (GTLB.US) shares available at XTB • One of most anticipated public offerings (IPO) this year GitLab Inc (GTLB.US), an all-remote...
Today's report from the US Department of Labored showed a much larger-than-expected drop in initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 6.088 million barrels in the week ended October 8th, following an 2.346 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open higher Weekly jobless claims fall sharply last week US banks posted strong quarterly results US indices launched today's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.293million in the week ended October 9, the lowest level since the pandemic hit the...
The German benchmark index extends its gains on Thursday and reaches a new monthly high. H4 chart The DE30 is in an ABC correction after taking...
While energy prices are no longer rising as quickly as they were recently, elevated prices remain an issue for energy-intensive businesses, like for example...
Chinese stocks traded under heavy downward pressure since the beginning of the year. Chinese authorities target a range of industries and sectors with...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests short-term downward trendline Suedzucker gains after guidance upgrade Stock market...
Rally on the oil market was halted at the beginning of this week. Increase in risk aversion has taken a toll on equity markets as well as oil prices. There...
European markets set to open higher 6 Fed members to deliver speeches Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.30%, Nasdaq moved 0.73% higher while Dow Jones finished flat Upbeat...
European finished mostly higher Inflation in the US remains elevated FOMC minutes reveal that tapering may start this year European indices...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. Investors were hoping for more clues on the central bank tapering plans....
Plug Power (PLUG.US) stock surges more than 12.0% during today's session after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley which believes that hydrogen stock can...
US CPI rose 5.4% YoY, matching the largest annual gain since 2008 Core inflation unchanged at 4% US inflation accelerated in September,...
Precious metals prices continue to move sharply higher as investors rush for safe haven assets amid increasing concerns regarding rising inflation and...
US stocks open mixed US CPI inflation slightly above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) earnings beat market expectations US indices launched today's...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the index made the biggest...
