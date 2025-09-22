BREAKING: USD strengthens after CPI inflation report
The widely watched US CPI inflation for September has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in September...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
The widely watched US CPI inflation for September has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in September...
Gold trades higher and the US dollar drops ahead of the US inflation data release. CPI data for September will be published at 1:30 pm BST and is expected...
GitLab, an all-remote software company, will debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange this Thursday. Company's shares will be available for trading on xStation...
The BINANCECOIN price was in some sort of uncertainty phase with Binance being in the crosshairs of stock market authorities around the world. The crypto...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,230 pts SAP boosts full-year cloud revenue forecast European...
The day ahead is likely to be a big one for the US dollar, thanks to two big events scheduled for today. The first one will be the release of the US CPI...
European markets set to open more or less flat US CPI data for September and FOMC minutes in the spotlight JPMorgan launches banking...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.24%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower and Dow Jones declined 0.34% Stocks...
European equities finished session mostly lower IMF lowers global growth forecasts WTI crude hovers at 7-year highs European indices...
CureVac (CVAC.US) stock fell sharply during today's session, after the biopharmaceutical company abandoned efforts to get its first generation drug...
Today, the International Monetary Fund released a new growth outlook for the world and key economies. Below we present key highlights: Growth unchanged...
US stocks open slightly higher IMF lowers global growth forecasts Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbs after record China sales US indices launched...
Oil: Brent tests key resistance zone, just below 2018 highs - next resistance is located $ 90 per barrel Very steep structure of the forward curve The...
Bitcoin jumped to a fresh five-month high on Monday, extending the two-week price rally. The bullish sentiment is additionally supported by rising interest...
European indices trade lower DE30 bounces off the 15,000 pts area Airbus publish disappointing deliveries data for September Stock...
Gold has been trading sideways since the end of September. Retracements of the correction started at the beginning of September act as limits of the trading...
Futures point to a lower opening of today's session in Europe German ZEW index for October Speeches from Fed Vice Chair Clarida...
US indices launched yesterday's trading higher but moods quickly deteriorated. S&P 500 dropped 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.72% lower and Nasdaq...
European equities lack direction Increased volatility on Wall Street Brent crude at over 3-year high, WTI highest since 2014 European indices...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock rose 1.5% during today's session after BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank analysts labeled the world's biggest coffee...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator