Is the EUR/USD ready for further declines?
The long-awaited NFP report turned out to be a disappointment to many investors who were looking forward to September's results with high expectations....
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Bitcoin network reached record high for daily settlement volume The balance held by Ethereum miners is the largest it has been since 2016 Stellar...
US stocks open slightly higher Higher oil prices support energy stocks Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) stock slumps as company canceled over 1,000 flights...
The price of crude oil rose sharply today, extending recent gains. This may be partly the result of the latest information from other energy markets -...
GBP gains following hawkish comments from BoE officials Market prices in 2 full rate hikes by June 2022 GBPUSD eyes a retest of 1.3640...
Wall Street earnings season for the third quarter of 2021 begins this week! Investors will be offered reports from the large US banks that will serve as...
A strong rebound can be spotted on palladium and platinum markets. Let us remind that a recent sell-off on those markets, especially the palladium market,...
European indices trade mixed DE30 tries to hold 15,150 pts support Allianz to be among bidders for Reintel Stocks from the...
Columbus Day is observed today in the United States. This is a partial market holiday in the US as bond markets will be shut for trading today while trading...
European markets seen opening lower Holiday in the US and Canada Futures markets point to a slightly weaker opening of today's...
Asian investors launched a new week in upbeat moods. Nikkei gained 1.5% and indices from China moved higher. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3% US...
In this webinar we will discuss: Will weak NFP report stop the Fed from tapering? Is the bull market back after recent weakness? Which economic...
European equities close mixed NFP figures weaken for the second consecutive month WTI oil price jumped above $80.00 per barrel European indices...
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US) shares fell nearly 4.0% during today's session after downbeat brokerage action. Wells Fargo maintained an Underweight rating...
Release of the NFP report for September is already behind us but reports from the United States will continue to dominate the agenda next week. FOMC minutes,...
In recent hours, we could observe increased volatility in the gold market. Immediately after the publication of the labor market data, the price of this...
The jobs report is what we’ve all been waiting for this week and it turned out to be a disappointment. The US economy added only 194K jobs in September,...
US stocks open slightly higher NFP report well below expectations Tesla (TSLA.US) is moving headquarters to Texas US indices launched today's...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 194 k/million jobs in September, compared to 235k increase in August and well below market expectations...
The Ethereum miners’ balance has grown to the highest level, according to data from analytics platform Santiment. The balance is now worth $1.85...
