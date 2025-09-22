📆 Markets mixed ahead of NFP release
NFP report for September, a key macro release of the week, will see daylight in less than an hour (1:30 pm BST). This report is crucial as the Fed hinted...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Indices from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tests 15,250 pts mark but fails to break above Aareal Bank rallied after receiving takeover...
There aren't too many economic releases scheduled for today but those that will be published are certainly worth attention. Namely, both Canada and...
European markets expected to open slightly lower Labour market reports from US and Canada Futures markets point to a slightly lower...
US indices continued to recover from a recent correction yesterday. S&P 500 added 0.83%, Nasdaq moved 1.05% higher and Dow Jones gained 0.98% Stocks...
Upbeat moods on the stock market US Senate reach temporary deal on debt limit increase Increased volatility in the oil and gas market European...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock surged nearly more than 9% after the jeans retailer posted better than expected quarterly figures. Company earned 48 cents...
WTI crude futures (OIL.WTI) traded slightly above $78.5 a barrel on Thursday, after falling more than 3.0% earlier in the session, as the US Energy Department...
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, which indicates that the US job market and economy continue their steady recovery...
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States rose by 118 billion cubic feet in the week ending October 1, following an increase of 88 billion...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 recovers and in the afternoon breaks through the local high at 15,154...
US stocks open higher amid relief at a temporary deal to put off a US government default Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Twitter (TWTR.US)...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.326million in the week ended October 2, compared to 0.362 million reported in the...
Global markets have seen a lot of action recently. Oil and natural gas rally have pressured stocks as markets became afraid of the negative impact high...
Minutes from the ECB September meeting have just been released however provided no new information. Below we present some key takeaways: All members...
Share price of Merck (MRK.US), the US pharmaceutical company known primarily for its cancer immunotherapy drugs, jumped around 10% at the end of the previous...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry and downward trendline TeamViewer slumped 25%...
Rally on the energy markets have taken a pause, following comments from the Russian President yesterday. Putin said that Russia is ready to increase supply...
European markets set to open higher ECB to release minutes from latest meeting A pause in energy commodities rally as well as better...
In spite of a weaker European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.41%, Dow Jones...
