Daily summary: Wall Street climbs off session lows. Bitcoin highest since mid-May
European equities under pressure, DAX hit 5-month low Senate GOP leader McConnell may offer short-term debt ceiling extension US crude inventories...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock launched today’s session sharply higher after the software company announced that it won an $823 million Army...
US private sector added more jobs than expected in September. According to the latest ADP National Employment Report, private payrolls increased by 568k...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.346 million barrels in the week ended October 1st, following an 4.578 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open lower ADP report above expectations Constellation Brands (STZ.US) Q2 adjusted earnings miss expectations US indices launched...
President Vladimir Putin said today that Russia is prepared to stabilize the global energy market. Thus, Russia intends to increase gas exports to Europe...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the downward...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 428k jobs following a 374k increase...
On Tuesday, good moods persist in the cryptocurrency market. The main digital asset- Bitcoin broke above the major resistance at $50,000, which may...
European indices plunge DE30 tests lows from May near 14,800 pts Deutsche Telekom slumps on Goldman Sachs share sale Stocks...
Stock markets in Europe followed into footsteps of their Asian peers and took a dive lower at the start of the cash session on Wednesday. Major blue-chips...
Rally on the cryptocurrency market looks to have taken a pause today. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins are moving slightly lower today, following recent...
European markets seen opening lower ADP report expected to show over-400k jobs gains DOE in focus after unexpected API build Futures...
Moods on Wall Street improved yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.05%, Dow Jones adding 0.92% and Nasdaq moving 1.25% higher. Russell 2000 gained...
European indices end the session with solid gains US ISM Services beat market expectations Bitcoin price broke above $50,000 NATGAS is testing...
Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) shares plunged more than 10.0% during today’s session after Morgan Stanley (MS.US) downgraded its investment stance to...
NZDUSD pair rose slightly during today's session and is trading around $0.6970 level as investors are focusing on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand...
Activity in the US services sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster pace in September, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Institute...
US stocks open higher US ISM Services PMI beat expectations Pepsi (PEP.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures Facebook (FB.US) stock attempts to...
ConocoPhillips recently purchased Royal Dutch Shell's Permian Basin (US) assets in a quality transaction that will provide the company with billions...
