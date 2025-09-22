BREAKING: US Services ISM rises unexpectedly
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 61.90 in September from 61.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 61.3. Today's...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
In recent weeks, concerns have arisen over the global energy crisis. The insufficient stockpiles of commodities such as gas and coal after the last winter...
Bitcoin price has experienced a massive rally throughout the last couple of days of September and the beginning of October as the Fed ruled out plans to...
Oil OPEC+ decided to maintain its policy on output increases OPEC+ production will increased by 400k bpd in November United States...
European markets trade higher DE30 once again reacts to 15,000 pts support Infineon released upbeat forecasts for fiscal-2022 Stocks...
Volatility on the precious metals market spiked recently providing a wild ride for gold traders, especially this week. Gold has been moving higher since...
European markets seen opening flat Services ISM scheduled for release at 3:00 pm BST API report expected to show a drop in oil inventories After...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 1.30%, Dow Jones moving 0.94% lower and Nasdaq plunging 2.14% Deterioration...
WTI crude oil price highest since 2014 Downward correction of the US dollar Global stocks under pressure Despite Monday's session, which...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 3% during today's session after the company confirmed a new delivery record of 241,300 electric vehicles in the third...
EUR/USD has been trading under heavy pressure over the past few weeks, however last Friday we started to see some recovery in the buying strength. Technical...
According to recent news, US is not satisfied with how China respects the trade agreement. On the other hand, the United States itself does not indicate...
It looks like inflationary pressure is only about to go up. As power prices increase around the globe the crisis spreads to the oil market. Oil can also...
US stocks open mixed, US100 fell over 1% Merck (MRK.US) COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna (MRNA.US) shares Tesla (TSLA.US) deliveries beat...
JMMC, the technical committee operating at OPEC +, recommends maintaining the current policy of increasing production by 400k bpd every month. Earlier...
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $49,000 level SEC extends four Bitcoin ETF deadlines until November Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 finds support in the 15,000 pts area Daimler shareholders approved truck unit spin-off Stock...
While Brent has managed to reach fresh post-pandemic highs last week and even tested $80 mark for the first time since October 2018, WTI continues to trade...
Futures point to a mixed opening of European session OPEC+ meeting in the afternoon Futures markets point to a more or less flat...
Indices from Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1.2% while S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3%. Overall, session was a bit...
