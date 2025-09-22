🥇When will Gold prices rise? LIVE 7:30⏰
In this webinar we will discuss: What's next for the Gold market? How bad is energy crisis for the markets? What to expect from the NFP report...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Wall Street rebounds on Friday European stocks mostly lower on inflation worries Cryptocurrencies rose sharpy The dollar weakens at the end of...
Merck (MRK.US) stock jumped over 9% during today's session after drugmaker announced its new antiviral drug molnupiravir lower the risk of death or...
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies began the new month with strong gains. The reasons behind this move are unclear, but a number of news has...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US increased to 61.1 in September, up for a second straight month and above analysts' estimates of 59.5. Today's...
September was the worst month for S&P 500 since the initial pandemic panic at the beginning of 2020. Next week will host the release of the US jobs...
US ISM Manufacturing PMI above expectations Merck (MRK.US) reveals positive data in trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Coty (COTY.US) to sell 9% stake...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 61.10 in September from 59.9 in July, up from a second straight month and beating analysts’...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, remained unchanged at 0.3% level in August above market expectations...
The cryptocurrency market has made significant progress in the last few years and major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have become some of...
European indices trade lower DE30 reached a 4-month low below 15,000 pts BMW boosts full-year profit margin guidance Stocks...
CADJPY is one of the worst performing currency pairs today. Canadian dollar underperforms along with other commodity currencies amid deterioration in moods...
Stocks in Europe set to open lower US ISM manufacturing index for September, CPI data from euro area Revision of PMI data for September Futures...
US indices took another dive yesterday, leading S&P 500 to finish September as the worst month in post-pandemic era (-4.75%) S&P...
European equities post first monthly drop since January US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week Potential US government shutdown...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock is dropping more than 11% today after the Virginia-based used auto retailer posted mixed quarterly results. Company earned $1.72...
The Chinese authorities issued a recommendation to energy companies to secure the supply of raw materials at all costs. China's deputy prime minister...
Recently, a two-year suspension of the government's debt limit in the United States passed. In addition, the government has not yet passed a stopgap...
The price of gold has risen almost $ 40 during today’s session and has clearly breached the $ 1,750level and is heading towards the highest levels...
US stocks open higher after the Senate reached a government funding deal Mixed macroeconomic data from the US Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares surge...
