Three markets to watch next week (25.04.2025)
The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Gold prices (GOLD) have declined since the metal tested the $3500 area. Today’s session brings another strong downward move, with gold losing...
Investors in Tesla (TSLA.US) welcomed with enthusiasm the news that President Trump has moved to ease federal regulations surrounding autonomous vehicles...
Intel (INTC.US) shares are down 6.5% on weaker-than-expected guidance for the second quarter of 2025, despite beating the revenue and EPS estimates. The...
Sentiments among U.S. stock indexes are mixed today. The US100 is struggling to return to gains, while the US30 is down over 0.4%. Among Big Tech companies,...
University Michigan Sentiment (Final, for April): 52.2 (Forecast 50.5, Previous 50.8) University Michigan Conditions Final Actual 59.8 (Forecast...
Coffee prices have surged to their highest level in a month, fuelled by growing concerns over Brazilian harvests. Recent limited rainfall in the country...
Bayer AG is seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of litigation over its weedkiller Roundup Merck KGaA is nearing a deal to acquire SpringWorks Therapeutics...
The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar on Friday, with USD/JPY climbing 0.7% as Tokyo inflation data surged while trade tensions with the United...
07:00 BST - UK Retail Sales for March UK Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar): Actual 0.4% vs Forecast -0.3% vs Previous 1.0% UK Retail Sales (YoY)...
Today's economic calendar features UK retail sales data and US Michigan consumer sentiment readings. Markets will be monitoring these indicators for...
Asian tech stocks gained on strong Alphabet earnings with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading gains at 0.4%, followed by Hong Kong's Hang Seng and...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported significantly better-than-expected results for Q1 2025, beating market expectations. The company demonstrated strong revenue...
Markets rally on Fed rate cut prospects amid tariff concerns, with the US500 up 1.5%, US100 rising 2.1%, and US30 advancing 0.99%, extending gains...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will release its 1Q25 earnings report today after the market closes. This will be the second earnings report among the so-called "Magnificent...
TRUMP token price tumbles sharply after investor euphoria over Donald Trump's announcement that the top 220 holders of the TRUMP token will be invited...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG.US) remained stable on Thursday after the fast-casual restaurant chain lowered its full-year sales outlook and reported...
Federal Reserve members Christopher Waller and Kevin Hammack shared their views today on the U.S. economy and monetary policy. Hammack indicated that the...
PepsiCo reported first-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates P&G shares fell on Thursday following reduced full-year sales...
United States - Durable Goods Orders for March: Orders: Currently 9.2% m/m; forecast 2.1% m/m; previously 0.9% m/m; Core Orders: Currently 0.0%...
