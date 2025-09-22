BREAKING: USD weakens slightly after US GDP and claims data
The US economy advanced an annual 6.7% on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, slightly above analysts' expectations of 6.6%. Upward revisions...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Energy prices, especially natural gas prices, rallied massively. While a pullback on the natural gas market could have been spotted in the past two days,...
German CPI inflation reading for September was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate increased to 4.10 % year-on-year in September, after...
The German benchmark index pulls back from a crucial price zone on Thursday after a strong start to trading. D1 chart The DE30 is encountering strong...
European markets erase morning gains DE30 fails to break above 38.2% retracement Volkswagen cuts working hours at Wolfsburg factor Stock...
Stock market indices continue to recover from a recent steep sell-off. Once a buy-the-dip behaviour can be spotted. Investors hope that it was just a brief...
Cryptocurrencies caught a bid during the Asian session and managed to launch a recovery move. Bitcoin climbed back above $43,000 and Ethereum moved back...
European markets set for higher opening Inflation data from Italy, Germany and France European markets are set for a higher opening...
In spite of a recovery on the European markets, US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Dow Jones added 0.26%,...
USD strengthened significantly against rival currencies Precious metals under pressure on tapering fears US crude stocks rise unexpectedly The...
Gold fell sharply during the US session as odds are rising that the Fed will soon start tapering. Powell made it clear in today's speech that most...
Below we present some key takeaways from the panel discussion at ECB Forum today Investors are of course most interested in Powell's and Lagarde's...
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.US) stock surges over 15% after the discount retailer increased its share repurchase authorization by $1.05 billion to a total of...
Today investors were served with several central bankers statements. In the context of the Fed, it is worth recalling that due to the trading scandal,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.578 million barrels in the week ended September 24, following an 3.481 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks open moderately higher The 10-year Treasury yield eased slightly Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock price moves higher after analysts upgrade US...
US dollar continues to strengthen, even despite a slight pullback in bond yields during today's session. However, it is worth remembering that yesterday...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which experienced a big move recently. The price of oil moved above the July...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 38.2% retracement near 15,390 pts area Covestro expects solid Q3 earnings Stocks...
After a run-off vote, Fumio Kishida won the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. This also means that Kishida, a former long-time...
