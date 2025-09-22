Economic calendar: Powell, Lagarde, Kuroda and Bailey at ECB Forum
European markets set to open higher Powell, Lagarde, Kuroda and Bailey at ECB Forum Evergrande scheduled to make $45.2 million coupon...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
US indices plunged yesterday amid mounting inflation concerns and rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 2.04%, Nasdaq plunged 2.83% and Dow Jones finished...
Strengthening of the dollar USD Declines in the stock market and precious metals Correction on crude oil US 10-year bond yield continues to move...
Aurora Cannabis (ACB.US) stock surges over 9% despite the fact that the company posted mixed quarterly figures. Canada-based cannabis producer posted lower...
US consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened this month as the spread of COVID-19 infections increased concerns about the economic recovery in the coming...
US stocks open sharply lower US, Conference Board consumer confidence well below expectations Applied Materials (AMAT.US) stock under pressure after...
Gas prices in Europe and Asia are extremely high The energy crisis can provoke reactions throughout the whole global market Increased demand in...
Risk aversion dominates the financial markets during today's session, early triggered by power shortages in China, later boosted by a fuel crisis in...
Microsoft is currently trading near all-time highs, which can be an intimidating or uncomfortable time to take a buy position for many investors. However,...
Despite recent volatility in the market caused by China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies, it seems that institutional investors treated last week's...
Oil Brent tests $80 per barrel zone and reaches the highest level since 2018 WTI is trading near recent local highs at $77 per barrel....
European indices trade lower DE30 drops below 15,500 pts support Airbus in talks with China for certification of A220 planes Stocks...
Oil is on the move today. Crude gaining overnight, allowing Brent (OIL) to test the $80 per barrel mark - the highest level since October 2018. Elsewhere,...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening CB conference confidence for September Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped while Russell 2000 and Dow Jones gained Mixed moods could...
Australian dollar strongest among major currencies Mixed sentiment in the stock market Gas and oil prices continue to move higher Cryptocurrencies...
MGM Resorts (MGM.US) shares jumped nearly 3.0% during today's session after the company announced a $1.62-billion deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las...
USD started a week to appreciate against the main currency pairs, while commodities such as gold also came under pressure again. Technical Analysis...
NATGAS prices rose more than 28% to nearly $5.60 per million British thermal units in September, due to concerns over supply constraints ahead of the winter...
US stocks open mostly lower The 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 1.5% Facebook (FB.US) to pause work on Instagram for Kids US stocks launched...
