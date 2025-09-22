BREAKING: US durable goods orders rose sharply in August
New orders for US manufactured durable goods were up 1.8 % MoM in August, following 0.1% decrease (revised to 0.5%) in July and well above market...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
PBoC intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Twitter enables tipping with Bitcoin Institutional investors are turning their attention to Ethereum,...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 makes failed attempt of breaking above 15,700 pts SPD likely to enter coalition with Greens and...
German elections were held last weekend and results point to a shift in power in Europe's largest economy. Results showed that SPD, led by Olaf Scholz,...
European markets set to open higher US durable goods data for August BoE Governor and ECB President set to speak Futures...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week in mixed moods. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gained, Nikkei traded flat and indices from China traded mixed DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: What German elections mean for the markets? Is Evergrande still a risk for the markets? How the minor change...
European indices ended session in the red China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Evergrande misses payment deadline Brent is testing this...
Nike (NKE.US) stock slumped 7% during today's session after the apparel giant reduced its revenue forecasts due to supply chain issues which are hurting...
Fed meeting is already behind us but central banks will remain near the top of the agenda next week, thanks to the ECB event. Apart from that, situation...
US stocks open lower amid Evergrande concerns Robinhood (HOOD.US), Coinbase (COIN.US) stocks under pressure as China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Roku...
While European equity markets are pulling back slightly today, cryptocurrencies are experiencing another steep drop. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins,...
German elections to be held this Sunday First federal elections in post-Merkel era SPD leads in polls but will need partners to rule Market...
While the FOMC meeting this week was quite hawkish, it failed to trigger large moves on the market. Fed gave the most clear hint on when tapering may start...
European indices set to open slightly lower Number of Fed members set to speak German IFO index for September A wild week...
In spite of upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday, today's Asian session was mixed. Nikkei gained, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 dropped and...
Stocks in Europe and US extend upward move China asks local governments to prepare for Evergrande collapse Rate decisions from CBRT,...
Investors received a fresh set of one of the most timely data indices today. Flash PMIs for September from Europe and the US suggested that economic recovery...
Carnival Corp (CCL.US) is trading 5% higher today. Company announced that it plans to resume cruises on 42 ships by the end of October. Operations will...
US indices trade higher US30 breaks above number of important resistance levels Salesforce and Darden Restaurants jump on full-year...
