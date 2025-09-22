BREAKING: Markets ignore US PMI miss
Flash PMI indices for September from the United States were released at 2:45 pm BST. PMI indices from Europe released this morning turned out to be weaker-than-expected...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.351 million in the week ended September 18th, compared to upwardly revised 0.335 million...
While indices around the world were recovering from Monday's rout yesterday, not every stock enjoyed gains. DraftKings (DKNG.US), the US sports betting...
The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% and the bond-buying programme at £895 billion during...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. The Turkish central bank was expected to leave rates...
European stock markets trade higher Weak PMI data from France and Germany Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to start a EV battery systems factory in China European...
Some risk-off moods could have been spotted on the markets in the past couple of minutes. Indices in Europe and US equity futures pulled back, gold jumped...
Release of a flash PMI indices for September is one of the key events of the day in Europe. Readings from France and Germany have already been released....
USDCAD pair broke above the 1.2830 resistance zone on Monday but bulls were unable to hold onto these gains. More hawkish FED failed to support...
European markets seen opening lower BoE interest rate decision PMI releases from Germany, France, UK and US Futures markets point to a slightly...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.0%, Dow Jones added 0.95% and Nasdaq moved 1.02% higher. Russell 2000...
European indices extended yesterday gains Fed officials believe tapering "may soon be warranted" US crude oil inventories fall for...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is heading towards its end. Here are they key takeaways from the opening statement: The Fed's...
As expected, the Fed does not change its policy and does not start tapering. In the statement, however, we have an indication that if progress continues,...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Still, the central bank said the economy has made...
The latest news from Asia Markets indicates that we can expect some kind of aid to Evergrande. However, this is actually a state takeover of the company....
FedEx (FDX.US) stock plunged more than 8% during today's session after the transportation company posted mixed quarterly results. FedEx earned $4.37...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.481 million barrels in the week ended September 17, following an 6.422 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks open higher FOMC announces rate decision General Mills (GIS.US) stock rises on solid quarterly results US indices launched...
FOMC decision was expected to be a key event of the week. However, a sell-off that arrived on the markets at the beginning of this week showed that developments...
