DE30 breaks above key resistance in 15,400 pts area
European stocks trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry Lufthansa says Europe-US travel booking jumped...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Decision from the Bank of Japan this morning turned out to be a non-event on the markets. It should not come as a surprise as BoJ was expected not to make...
European markets set to open higher FOMC announces rate decision European stock markets are set for a higher opening of today's...
Situation on the market is rather calm. Investors seem to look past Evergrande situation today and focus on the upcoming FOMC meeting (7:00 pm BST...
European stocks rebound US stocks rose slightly in volatile session Precious metals prices move higher Positive moods prevailed on the European...
Uber (UBER.US) stock jumped nearly 10.0% during today's session after the ride sharing company said it could post its first adjusted profit in the...
Positive moods can be observed in Europe where the indices from the old continent advanced over 1%, however the situation looks a bit different on Wall...
The OECD chief economist Laurence Boone spoke about China's potential action regarding Evergrande. In his view, Chinese authorities have the...
Yesterday, the price of gold dropped to around $ 1742 an ounce, the lowest level since August 12. During today's session buyers became active and the...
US stocks open higher Uber (UBER.US) revises its outlook higher Big Lots (BIG.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US indices...
A set of US housing market reports was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Housing starts for August came in at 1615k, while analysts expected a reading of...
Bitcoin price has bounced to $43,000 from the 1-1/2-month low of $40,200 reached early today on hopes that the fallout from indebted developer China Evergrande...
Oil In spite of a pick-up in new coronavirus Delta variant cases, global demand for oil drop just to slightly below 98 million barrels per day...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps 300 points off Monday's low Lufthansa rallies on US border reopening and plans to pay...
When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR (Annual Recurring Income) are more important to investors than surprise at a short-term profit. UiPath...
Platinum catches a breath following yesterday's sell-off. While declines on PLATINUM market yesterday were not as severe as on PALLADIUM market, precious...
European markets seen opening higher Riksbank and Bank of Japan decisions US housing market data for August Situation on...
Stocks in Asia managed to catch a breath after yesterday's plunge with S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.15% higher. Japanese Nikkei caught up with yesterday's...
China Evergrande default concerns weigh on market sentiment Equity sell-off accelerates Bitcoin tumbles as regulatory concerns intensify European...
Evergrande plunged as much as 10.2% to its lowest in over 11 years as investors doubt the developer with $305 billion of liabilities can pay $83.5 million...
