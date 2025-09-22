US will lift some travel restrictions, airline stocks move higher
The United States plans to loosen restrictions for international visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House reported today. The new...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Today's session is being marked by the sell-off on the stock market, after Evergrande group, one of China's largest real estate groups, finds itself...
US stocks open lower Evergrande fears weigh on market sentiment Tesla (TSLA.US) criticized by the chief of the National Transportation...
Sell-off on the global stock markets continues to intensify. Plunge triggered by mounting concerns over a massive default in the Chinese real estate market...
US government is preparing further restrictions on the cryptocurrency market Concerns over China and caution ahead of FED meeting weighed on sentiment Ripple...
Evergrande is the second largest property developer in China Its debt amounts to around 300 billion USD Company has construction...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below lower limit of Overbalance structure Infineon launched new chip production facility...
Stock markets all around the world are plunging today. Sell-off is reasoned with mounting concerns about a default of the Chinese real estate company,...
European markets set for lower opening Decisions from FOMC, BoJ and BoE this week Futures markets point to a lower opening of the...
Stocks in Asia slumped at the beginning of a new week as concerns over possible default in the Chinese real estate market mount. Hong Kong-listed...
In this webinar we will discuss: Could Evergrande become another “Lehman Moment”? Will the Fed move on with tightening plans? Is...
Global stocks under pressure US dollar strengthens further Risk aversion on the commodity markets The final session of the week brings a clear...
Canadian National Railway (CNI.US) stock jumped more than 3.0% during today's session after the railway company announced plans to cut spending, streamline...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US rose slightly to 71 in September of 2021 from a decade-low of 70.3 in August, preliminary...
While this week was interesting as investors were offered US inflation and retail sales readings, it is nowhere near as interesting as the week ahead!...
US stocks open lower UoM consumer sentiment rises less than expected Invesco (IVZ.US) stock surges on M&A news US indices launched today's...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 70.3 pts in August to 71.0 pts in September against expected 72.0 pts. The Consumer...
Volatility ahead of the Wall Street session is very limited. In fact, the declines do not exceed 0.1%, although in the afternoon we saw a clear retraction...
DAX to undergo a massive makeover New criteria for inclusion in the index Expansion to a 40-member format DE30 trades sideways...
European markets trade mostly sideways this week as investors look for a trigger for the next big move. However, it was not the case for every US index....
