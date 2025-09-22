Economic calendar: UoM consumer sentiment, quadruple witching day
Stocks in Europe set to open higher University of Michigan data Quadruple witching day in the US Futures markets point to...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Stocks traded mixed overnight as investors were weighing risk related to Chinese housing companies against improved outlook for US taper Nikkei...
European indices rebound Macro data from the US supports the dollar Gold and silver plunges European indices finished today’s session...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares fell more than 5% during today's session after Piper Sandler downgraded the alternative-meat maker stock to an underweight...
Retail sales in the US unexpectedly jumped to 0.7% mom in August, following an downwardly revised 1.8% decline in July, and beating market forecasts of...
Precious metals are trading under heavy selling pressure today. In the afternoon, gold fell by more than 2% and the price is approaching $1750 an ounce....
Negative sentiment on Wall Street US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) stock tumble on China’s casino crackdown US...
US retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the...
Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled its new products during an event on Tuesday, including new iPhone 13 smartphones. As it is usually the case, the event was eagerly...
Today at 1:30 pm BST the US retail sales data for August will be released. This is the last important report ahead of the Fed's decision next week....
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tested 50-hour moving average near 15,700 pts Wacker Chemie (WCH.DE) boosted full-year forecasts Following...
Q2 GDP report from New Zealand turned out to be a big positive surprise. Market expected that the New Zealand economy grew by 1.4% quarter-over-quarter...
European markets expected to open mixed US retail sales report for August at 1:30 pm BST Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower but there was not any major news that would justify the move. Australian S&P/ASX 200 is one the few indices...
European indices finished the session in red Oil prices up 3%, after EIA data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks Inflation in...
Apple shares fell over 1% yesterday after the tech giant unveiled the latest smartphone model, the iPhone 13, as well as a variety of other products. This...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 6.422 million barrels in the week ended September 10, following an 1.529 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks opened flat US industrial production growth slowed in August Microsoft stock (MSFT.US) plans to buy back up to $ 60 billion in shares...
Total industrial production in the US rose 0.4% in August, easing from 0.9% growth in July and missing market consensus of a 0.5 %...
The annual inflation rate in Canada roseto 4.1% in August from 3.7% in July and compared to market forecasts of 3.9%, with base effects from last year...
