DE30 trades sideways between 50- and 200-hour moving averages
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 trades between 50- and 200-hour moving averages Brenntag boosts full-year EBITDA forecasts European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 trades between 50- and 200-hour moving averages Brenntag boosts full-year EBITDA forecasts European...
The British pound is the best performing G10 currency today. Currency gained against most of its peers following release of the CPI inflation data for...
While stocks in Europe and the United States managed to recover somewhat from last week's declines, indices from China continue to underperfom. Chinese...
European markets set for lower opening DoE report expected to show drop in energy inventories Canadian CPI data to be released at...
Stocks in Asia trade lower following a release of disappointing data from China. Kospi is one of the few indices from the region that trades higher Chinese...
European stocks close flat US core CPI fell more than expected USD under pressure, precious metals are gaining European indices finished today's...
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that its consumer price index fell slightly to 5.3% YoY in August from 5.4% reported in June and July, matching...
Plug Power (PLUG.US) - US hydrogen cell company, gains over 5% during today's Wall Street session. The company announced that it would expand...
US inflation rate slows to 5.3% YoY, in line with expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock dropped after mixed quarterly figures Apple's (AAPL.US)...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for August has just been released. The data came in line with expectations as the headline inflation dropped slightly...
EURUSD failed to break above a key resistance marked with the downward trendline but holds in the vicinity of 1.1850 area. Key macro release of the day...
Netflix is a great example of growth action, combining long-term capitalization potential with excellent capital resource allocation flexibility. This...
Oil WTI breaks above key resistance, paving the way for a test of $72.50 mark Bank of America expects oil price to reach $100 per barrel...
European markets trade mixed DE30 recovers from morning dip Siemens Healthineers to release new mid-term targets in November Stocks...
Gold took a hit last week and pulled back from the area marked with 38.2% retracement ($1,825 area) to 50% retracement of the upward move launched in March...
European markets seen opening flat US CPI data for August due at 1:30 pm BST According to the current situation on the futures markets,...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher today in an attempt to catch up with gains made during yesterday's Europe and US session. Kospi is outperformer...
European stocks gain for 1st time in five sessions Dow Jones and the S&P 500 attempt to rebound from last week losses US inflation expectations...
Alibaba (BABA.US) shares fell sharply during today's session after Financial Times reported that the Chinese authorities are looking to break up its...
Over the last few sessions we have seen the dollar regain strength against the forex majors and today's session again marks the strength of the USD...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator