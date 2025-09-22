BREAKING: Litecoin swings wildly after fake news regarding partnership with Walmart
Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies prices rose sharply following a suspicious press release sent out by GlobeNewswire that referenced a partnership...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US stocks rebound Nike (NKE.US) stock fell after analyst downgrade Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell 35 due to flight delay US indices...
Whales continue to accumulate BTC On-chain activity and user adoption of ETH is on the rise Overall interest in crypto derivatives hit a peak...
DE30, as well as other European indices, enjoy big price gains at the start of a new week. Asian and European sessions have been rather quiet in terms...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests resistance in 15,700 pts area Daimler and BMW to keep luxury car sales limited Stocks...
EURCHF took a hit on Thursday last week and pulled back from the vicinity of the downward trendline. The move was triggered by European Central Bank insisting...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales and CPI data due this week CPI reports from Canada and the United Kingdom Futures...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower, being dragged down by the tech sector. Sentiment deteriorate after reports surfaced saying China may widen its...
In this webinar we will discuss: Can the US actually default on its debt? Will the Treasury implement quantitative tightening? What to expect...
Stock markets pare gains on Friday Commodities rally, oil prices up by 2% US PPI inflation for August slightly ahead of estimates Friday’s...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell roughly 2.5% during today’s US trading session after antitrust ruling issued by judge. The US tech giant was ordered by...
Stocks as well as other types of risk assets took a hit this week. Situation improved slightly by the end of the week as the ECB persuaded investors that...
US equity markets erase early gains and move lower PPI inflation for August slightly above forecasts Take-Two Interactive delays...
Oil markets are enjoying a good trading day after several rough sessions. Since late-August WTI prices have been trading sideways in a roughly $2-range....
Two macroeconomic reports from North America were released at 1:30 pm BST today. US PPI inflation for August showed a larger acceleration in producer's...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly higher DE30 tested 50% retracement of this week's drop Airbus in talks with WizzAir over large...
Although Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had a general discussion on a broad range of topics and the phone call was not meant to lead to any agreement or declaration,...
European futures trade slightly higher after Biden-Xi phone call Canadian jobs data, US PPI inflation Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
Sentiment improved during the Asian session after it was reported that Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a phone call for the first time in 7 months Presidents...
European equities mixed, US indices move slightly higher The ECB slows down the pace of PEPP, but says this isn’t tapering Oil...
