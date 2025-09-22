Lululemon surged 12% after earnings beat and forecast boost
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) is surging more than 12% during today’s US trading session. The apparel retailer reported Q2 results that topped analysts...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
OIL.WTI Oil WTI price remains limited by the downward trend line (the trend started in early-July) Moreover, the 50-day moving average...
The US Department of Energy released the latest oil inventories data. Key takeaways from the report: Oil inventories: -1.5 mn (vs expected:...
US equity markets opened flat, but march higher Upbeat jobless claims data GameStop tumbled after quarterly results US equity...
The press conference with the ECB President Lagarde has just ended. Below we present some key takeaways: Rebound phase in recovery increasingly...
Oil experienced quite a steep drop shortly after 1:00 pm BST. The move was triggered by news from China. It was officially confirmed that China decided...
The European Central Bank has just announced its decision. Interest rates were obviously left unchanged - there is no surprise here at all. However, the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 halts decline near 15,500 pts area Merck boosts mid-term outlook European stock markets...
Monetary policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm BST is a key event of the day. President Lagarde will hold a press conference...
Upward correction on OIL.WTI was halted at the downward trendline last week. Price pulled back later on but bulls managed to find support at the zone ranging...
European stocks set to open lower ECB to announce policy decision at 12:45 pm BST 6 Fed members set to deliver speeches Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.57%. Russell 2000...
Global stock markets extend declines Natural gas and aluminum prices at record levels BoC leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday's session...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 1% despite upbeat sales figures from China. Recent data showed the electric vehicle maker’s sales increased...
During today's session, natural gas prices rose by nearly 10%, reaching the highest levels since 2014. The rally could be fueled by concerns about...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The quantitative easing program...
US stocks start session slightly lower Nio (NIO.US) stock under pressure after news of $2 billion stock offering Coinbase (COIN.US) shares...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that sellers managed to halt...
Cryptocurrencies experienced a massive plunge yesterday in the afternoon. Bitcoin dropped over 15% in less than 2 hours while Ethereum dropped around 20%...
Stocks in Europe plunge DE30 reaches lowest level since early-August Deutsche Bank CEO optimistic about 2021 dividend Stocks...
