Stock of the Week - Procter & Gamble (24.04.2025)
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares faced pressure following its third-quarter earnings report, as the consumer goods giant lowered its full-year outlook...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) reported first-quarter results that missed analysts' average estimates. The company now expects earnings per share in constant currency...
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG.US) shares fell 2% on Thursday after the consumer products giant cut its full-year sales and profit outlook amid challenging...
The dollar is back under pressure following a series of ambiguous statements from the White House regarding ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S....
ServiceNow (NOW.US) shares are up 10% in pre-market trading today, following the company’s stronger-than-expected first-quarter 2025 earnings report....
Shares of Kering (KER.FR), which is responsible for brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, are down 5% today after Q1 results fell short of expectations....
The White House’s narrative swings on tariffs continue to play the leading role in market sentiment, but today will also bring important data relevant...
Wall Street closed in the green yesterday on the back of signs of de-escalation in the trade war (Nasdaq: +2.5%, S&P500: +1.7%, DJIA: +1.1%,...
The US500 is up just under 2%, while the US100 is up 3%, just over 2 hours before the close of business on Wall Street. The DE40 is up just over 2%...
Later today, following the Wall Street close, veteran US technology firm IBM is set to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Investors...
Bessent declines to comment on WSJ story on lowering tariffs on china, but he added that there is no unilateral offer from Trump to cut China tariffs right...
Oil inventories rise by 0.244 million barrels against expectations of an increase of 1.55 million barrels , with the previous increase at the level of...
The Wall Street Journal confirms earlier reports and announcements by Trump and Bessent about the de-escalation of the trade conflict. The United States...
Several OPEC+ members want the group to approve another accelerated oil output increase for June at meeting on May 5th, according to Reuters sources. Source:...
United States - PMI Data for April: US S&P Global Manufacturing Apr P: 50.7 (est 49.0; prev 50.2) - Services PMI: 51.4...
US markets are opening Wednesday's cash session in very good spirits. Five minutes after Wall Street opened, the Nasdaq is up 3.2%, while the S&P500...
Shares of the world's largest tobacco company Philip Morris (PM.US) are up nearly 4.5% ahead of the open in Wall Street's cash session today after...
Boeing Co. (BA.US) shares rose as much as 4.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the aerospace giant reported first-quarter results that exceeded...
European markets gain following Wall Street indices. DE40 is up nearly 2%, and the cash DAX is showing a rise of over 2.7%. SAP shares are experiencing...
Over the past two sessions, Bitcoin has risen by more than 11%, from around 84,000 USD to over 94,000 currently. This strong rebound was driven by both...
