Chart of the day - USDCAD (08.09.2021)
The Bank of Canada is set to announce monetary policy decisions today at 3:00 pm BST. However, the Canadian central bank is expected to stay on hold this...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European stock market indices plunged at the start of today's cash trading. DE30 dropped 150 points and is testing lows from 19 August, 2021. There...
European markets set to open flat Bank of Canada to announce decision at 3:00 pm BST API report, Fed speakers Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.76%, S&P 500 moved 0.34% lower while Russell 2000 finished 0.72% lower....
Strengthening of the US dollar Indices and commodities under selling pressure Cryptocurrency sell-off Traders from North America returned to...
Today's session is special for the main cryptocurrency. It is today that the Republic of El Salvador (a small country in Central America with a population...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares fell at one point more than 5.0% after today's sharp cryptocurrency sell-off. Increased volatility has also caused some technical...
Downbeat moods prevail at the end of the European session. The dollar index rose to 92.4, moving away from one-month lows early in the month, and tracking...
Investing in Upstart also involves investing in the belief or certainty that AI can be more effective in the loan decision-making process than current...
US stocks start session mostly lower Goldman Sachs downgraded US growth outlook Boeing (BA.US) suffered an orders blow US indices launched...
As the Wall Street earnings season for Q2 2021 is coming to an end, investors already have access to the second quarter financial data from almost all...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 drops below 15,900 and tests 61.8% retracement Deutsche Telekom agreed to sales T-Mobile Netherlands Majority...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a monetary policy decision today. Interest rates were left unchanged with the main rate remaining at 0.1%. Such...
Aluminium is trading at the highest level since 2011 following a military coup in Guinea. Military seized control over the country in West Africa that...
European stock markets set to open slightly lower US and Canadian traders return from holiday German ZEW index for September European...
US futures trade little changed compared to Friday's closing prices. US trades return to the markets today following a long weekend Stocks...
European bourses finished session higher Potential stimulus in Japan and China Holiday in the United States and Canada European indices finished...
This week starts off relatively quiet due to the US and Canadian holidays. However, last week was marked by the release of the NFP report on friday, which...
Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on Tuesday Bitcoin broke above psychological 50k level NFTs support Ethereum rally The past...
European stocks trade higher DE30 jumps above 50% retracement of last week's drop 10 new additions to DAX index announced Stock...
