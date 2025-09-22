Chart of the day - BITCOIN (06.09.2021)
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of a new week. Coins gained over the week with Bitcoin managing to break above...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European indices set to open slightly higher Holiday in the United States and Canada Stock index futures point to a flat or slightly...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi drop while Nikkei and indices from China trade higher DAX...
NFP report for August well below expectations USD tumbles after jobs data, precious metals gain European equity markets pull back Friday...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) gained roughly 6% during today’s US trading session after the company delivered strong quarterly results. Second-quarter earnings...
Ugly headline non-farm payrolls number Wage growth accelerated in August The NFP report for August turned out to be a huge disappointment....
NFP report for August and OPEC+ meeting are behind us and now markets shift their attention to number of central bank policy decisions scheduled for next...
The headline ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the month of August fell to 61.7 from 64.1 a month ago. However, the result was slightly above the consensus...
US markets open slightly lower on Friday NFP figures for August below forecasts Hewlett Packard jumped after solid earnings US...
The NFP report for August has just been released. The long-awaited data surprised to the downside as the headline non-farm payrolls number showed a huge miss...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of other major currencies ahead of the release of key jobs data. US index futures are trading little...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 tests upper limit of triangle pattern at 15,850 pts Delivery Hero to raise €1.25 billion via...
Resignation of the Japanese Prime Minister Suga was quite unexpected. Indeed, he was an unpopular politician and was often criticized for how he handled...
European indices set to open flat NFP report for August at 1:30 pm BST Final services PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones added 0.37% and Nasdaq moved 0.14% higher. Russell 2000 gained...
US weekly jobless claims fall to pandemic low Dollar under pressure Bitcoin faces major resistance In today's analysis, we presented market...
Yesterday GDPNow model from the Atlanta Fed showed better growth prospects in Q3 - forecast increased from 5.1% to 5.3%. Today however, the forecast...
Chewy (CHWY.US) stock plunged over 10.0% during today's session, after the online pet supplies retailer reported disappointing quarterly figures. Company...
WTI oil is gaining almost 2.5%, while Brent oil is gaining more than 2.0% during today's session. The upward move in the first half of the day was...
S&P 500 hit new all-time high US jobless claims fell more than expected Hormel (HRL.US) disappointed with its full-year outlook US indices...
