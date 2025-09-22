Will NFP seal the tapering and 💲💲💲 rally?
Relatively high expectations ahead of the August NFP Powell is taking his time, but he is not ruling out tapering this year Warning signs ahead...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US jobless claims data for the previous week was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report showed lower readings for both initial and continuing claims, what can...
Alibaba (BABA.US) is the Chinese internet behemoth with presence in e-commerce, cloud, search engines and payments sectors, among others. While the company...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market during today's session. Yesterday Ethereum price surged above $3,700, reaching the highest...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the upward trendline BMW to use more recycled materials in its cars Stocks...
In spite of a miss in the ADP employment data, major US indices like S&P 500 (US500) or Nasdaq-100 (US100) managed to finish yesterday's trading...
European stock markets set to open lower US jobless claims and Q2 productivity data Trade balance from the United States and Canada Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Nasdaq moved 0.33% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.58%. Dow Jones was...
ADP report well below expectations Nasdaq hit new record AUD strongest among major currencies OPEC + continues the process of increasing production Cryptocurrencies...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock surges more than 23.0% after the maker of chips for cars and cameras, which counts GoPro amongst others as customers, posted...
US companies created far fewer jobs than expected in August as according to some analysts, the spread of Delta variant dented labour market recovery. Private...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.169 million barrels in the week ended August 27, following an 2.979 million decrease in the previous...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 59.9 in August from 59.5 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 58.5. New...
Nasdaq hits all-time high Disappointing ADP report CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
ADP report on change in US employment in August was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 615k jobs following a 330k increase...
The dollar erased morning gains and is currently losing against most currencies. The EURUSD pair broke above the 1.1800 level and several important resistance...
US500 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US large-cap index - S&P500 (US500). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the index...
The entire luxury sector collapsed two weeks ago, and for good reason, Chinese demand is a concern and the sector is highly dependent on it. This concern...
Europeans stock markets erase part of gains DE30 drops below 15,900 pts after failed test of 15,970 pts area Airbus receives $4.9...
Landfall of the hurricane Ida on the US Gulf Coast over the weekend caused a jump in volatility on the oil market at the start of this week. However, situation...
