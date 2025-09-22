Economic calendar: OPEC+ meeting, ADP report
European stock markets set for higher opening ADP report expected to show 615k jobs gain in August OPEC+ meeting scheduled for today Futures...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.04%. Russell 2000...
Inflation in the Eurozone above expectations Consumer confidence in the US fell sharply US indices retreat from record highs Inflation in the...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock plunges 16% following the release of quarterly results. The video conferencing company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36...
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to 113.8 in August which is a six-month low from 129.1 in July (revised to 125.1)....
Ethereum price managed to break above major resistance during today's session among rising interest from institutional investors. Bitcoin investment...
The growth rate of Facebook users is slowing, but this is more than offset by the growth in monetization. In terms of its current financial results,...
Weak macroeconomic data from the US Zoom (ZM.US) stock tumbles on weak growth forecasts Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock under pressure following SEC comments US...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 113.8 in August from the previous month's 129.1 and well below market expectations...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to -1.10 % in the second quarter of 2021 from 5.50 % in the first quarter of 2021. On the monthly basis the economy ...
Today's session in Europe started in positive moods, but the situation changed significantly in the afternoon. On the one hand, downward move can be...
Oil Oil prices increased following the landfall of the Ida hurricane on the US Gulf coast. Almost 2 million barrels of daily production has been...
European markets trade higher DE30 tested 16,000 pts area Deutsche Wohnen recommends shareholders accept Vonovia offer European...
Flash CPI data from the euro area for the month of August has just been released. Markets expected a print of 2.7% YoY (vs previously: 2.2% YoY). Meanwhile,...
Antipodean currencies - Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar - can be found among top performing major currencies today. However, NZD is outperforming...
European markets set for higher opening Flash inflation from the euro area Q2 GDP report from Canada Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Nasdaq added 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Russell 2000 dropped...
Global equities start week higher US100 and US500 both hit new ATH’s Low volatility in the Forex market As for the Forex market, the...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock erased early gains and is trading 6% lower after a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer reported a surprise second-quarter...
Upbeat moods prevail in the US stock market. The lack of specific announcements regarding the start of the tapering timeline from Jerome Powell supports...
