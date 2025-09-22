EUR/USD: More gains ahead?
This new week starts off relatively calm, after a busier Friday session. Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole symposium ended up not bringing any...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Some emerging market currencies perform remarkably well today, although it is worth noting that volatility is limited as the London market is closed today....
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit new all-time highs Japan decides to suspend Moderna`s (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine Affirm stock (AFRM.US) soars 40%...
Chinese government declares further crackdown on crypto Exchange activity of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise Bitcoin bulls struggle to break above...
Inflation Rate in Germany rose to 3.90% in August from 3.80 % in July and in line with market expectations. Monthly CPI amounted to 0.0%, with the...
European stocks trade higher DE30 tested 15,900 pts but failed Lufthansa plans to boost capacity for business travellers Majority...
Hurricane Ida, a category 4 tropical storm, made a landfall on the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Power outages were reported across...
European markets set for flat opening Flash August CPI data from Germany UK traders off for holiday Moods on the global financial...
US indices rallied on Friday after Powell stuck to his dovish narrative. Small gains on the US futures can be spotted at the start of a new week Bulls...
USD tumbled after Powell’s speech Stock markets at new record highs Gold and silver gain on weaker USD Friday was all...
Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole will be over after the weekend and the markets' attention will return to data. US jobs data for August is key...
US stock indices jumped after long-awaited Powell’s speech as the Fed Chair delivered his openings remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium. It might...
The long-awaited text of Powell’s speech has just been released. At press time the Fed Chair is delivering his speech. Below we present key bullet...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jackson Hole Symposium begins today Powell’s speech in the spotlight US...
The US dollar gained significantly in recent minutes after Mester’s comments. President and CEO of the Fed of Cleveland says that her view regarding...
USD pulls back slightly, gold gains while US futures are trading nowhere - this is the state of the market ahead of the first fully-virtual economic symposium...
US core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, has just been released. The print for July turned out to be in-line with expectations...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,800 pts Vonovia plans €5 billion corporate bond offering Mixed...
TNOTE launched today's trading with a large bearish price gap. TNOTE dropped below a local low from mid-August at around 133.30 and is currently testing...
European stocks set for more or less flat opening of session today Powell to speak at Fed's Jackson Hole meeting US data pack...
