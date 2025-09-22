Morning wrap (27.08.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones declined 0.54% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% lower. Russell 2000...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones declined 0.54% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% lower. Russell 2000...
Stock indices muted ahead of Jackson Hole symposium US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise ECB minutes signals...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) launched today’s session higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's shares to overweight from equal-weight...
Cryptocurrencies started this week on a positive node and major coins attempted to extend the recent rally. Bitcoin was able to break above the 50’000...
We are currently observing quite a strong pullback on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is trading at its lowest level since August 23 and for a moment fell...
US stocks trade nearly flat US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise Comments from FED officials Coty (COTY.US)...
The market currently focuses on several factors that are more or less related to each other. The situation could clear up on Friday at 3:00 p.m. BST at...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.6% % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period,...
Minutes from the ECB July meeting have just been released. Below we presents highlights of the report: New forward guidance best understood...
The German benchmark index finds short-term support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. D1 chart The DE30 is able to recover somewhat from...
Airbus (AIR.DE), one of the world's largest manufacturers, has managed to weather the pandemic and continues to benefit from struggles of its main...
European indices trade lower DE30 reaches a 1-week low Delivery Hero reports EBITDA loss for H1 2021 Stocks in Europe are...
USDCAD currency pair experienced some steep gains at the end of the previous week. Nevertheless, sentiment on the pair took a U-turn after the week. Taking...
European markets set for lower opening ECB minutes to be released at 12:30 pm BST US Q2 GDP data revision, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading at new record levels. S&P 500 gained 0.22%, Dow Jones added 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.15% higher and...
European indices remain little changed on Wednesday US indices slightly higher, Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new records amid low volatility No major...
EURAUD pair fell sharply at the beginning of the week. Looking at the D1 interval, the sell-off has hit a key support level. The zone marked in green at...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock plunged over 16.0% during today's session despite the fact that the department store chain posted upbeat quarterly results....
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 2.979 million barrels in the week ended August 20th, following an 3.234 million barrels decrease in the previous...
US stocks start session flat US durable goods orders fall less than expected Toll Brothers (TOL.US) stock climbs as earnings beat US...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator