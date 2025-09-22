BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to US durable goods orders data
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.1% MoM in July, following upwardly revised 0.9% increase in June and above ...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that buyers managed to halt...
Copper price has risen by almost 7% since plunging to a six month low of 8660 in the past week. Despite the rebound, price remains below the crucial resistance...
A bit of holiday apathy broke into the markets, which means that the bulls do not have the strength to push the indices towards new all-time highs. EURUSD...
Ripple price rallied over 150% from the 20th July and despite ongoing correction is performing better compared to many other altcoins. One of the reasons...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 pulls back below downward trendline Airbus receives order for 30 narrowbody aircraft from Delta...
GBPJPY traded in a downward move since late-May 2021. However, the downward move was stopped at the 149.75 support zone at the end of the previous week....
European markets set for flat opening German IFO index and US durable goods orders data DOE report expected to show decline Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher and reached new record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.15%, Nasdaq added 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.09%...
The New Zealand dollar is the strongest among major currencies Crude oil continues to move higher Mixed sentiment in the European stock market The...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock rose more than 9.0% during today's session after the electronics retailer posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $2.98...
Company Veeva Systems (VEEV.US) is the benchmark enterprise SaaS (Software as a Service) solution in the life sciences industry. Since the company's...
US indices extend gains NASDAQ 100 hit new all-time high Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Both oil benchmarks are gaining ca. 1.5% today, although at some point crude oil rose by 2%. Prices rebounded thanks to the problems of the US dollar and...
Gold Gold price gained over $100 per ounce over the past 2 weeks and broke above the $1,800 mark as well as 50-session moving average Goldman...
European market trade mixed DE30 retests downward trendline in 15,900 pts area Lanxess buys microbial unit from IFF for $1.3 billion European...
Equity and commodity markets rallied amid broad risk-on moods. Oil was one of the top gainers with Brent and WTI gaining over 5%. That was a major reversal...
European markets set for higher opening API report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a higher opening of the European cash...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.85%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% higher, Nasdaq rallied 1.55% and Russell 2000...
Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new ATH Precious metals prices move higher US dollar under pressure During today's session we could observe...
