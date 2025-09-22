Drug makers shares rose after FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer (PFE.US), BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3% and 11% respectively after FDA granted full U.S. approval of their Covid-19 vaccine for use in people...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Pfizer (PFE.US), BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3% and 11% respectively after FDA granted full U.S. approval of their Covid-19 vaccine for use in people...
On Monday, we can observe a rebound of precious metals, which can be explained by a correction of the dollar. Gold broke above the major resistance zone...
NASDAQ hits new all-time high US PMI indices below expectations Uber (UBER.US) shares fell sharply after California court invalidates gig worker US...
The release of the minutes of the last FOMC meeting ended up boosting the U.S dollar and, since then, the USD has been appreciating strongly against the...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI fell to 61.20 in August from 63.4 in July, a third straight month of decline from May's all-time high and below market...
Ethereum has rebounded sharply over the past month. The price of the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world has almost doubled from July's...
Bitcoin above psychological 50k level Blackrock invested nearly $400M in Bitcoin mining stocks PayPal will allow clients in the UK to buy, hold...
Stock in Europe trade higher DE30 drops below 200-hour moving average RWE signs memorandum of understanding with Naftogaz Stock...
Equities and commodities started a new week by moving higher. Improved moods can also be spotted on other risky assets, like for example cryptocurrencies....
Release of a flash PMI indices for August is a key event of the day in Europe. Readings from France and Germany have already been released. French data...
European markets set for higher opening PMIs from Europe and the United States Jackson Hole symposium to be held online European...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains 1.8%, Kospi adds 1.5% and S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.30% higher. Indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Will the Fed announce QE taper this week? Can this finally end the bull market? Why are OIL prices tumbling? You...
Global stocks rebound slightly EURUSD returns to 1.17 level Cryptocurrencies rose sharply Friday's macroeconomic calendar was not very...
Spotify (SPOT.US) stock surges more than 5% after the streaming company announced that its board approved a $1 billion stock buyback which will begin in...
Stock markets moved lower this week in a post-FOMC risk-off move. Fed will remain in the spotlight next week with the Jackson Hole symposium beginning...
US indexes on track to book weekly losses US 10-year bond yield continues to move lower Foot Locker (FL.US) stock surges on strong quarterly...
Canada retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the market. Highlights...
Bitcoin began a local downward correction on August 14, after the major cryptocurrency hit local highs around $ 48,000. However, the declines halted...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 retest 38.2% retracement Volkswagen cuts production at Wolfsburg factory Stock markets...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator