Chart of the day - CHNComp (20.08.2021)
Chinese indices were among top underperformers during today's Asian session. Apart from overall downbeat moods, equities from China were pressured...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Canadian retail sales at 1:30 pm BST Earnings from Deere and Foot Locker Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Nasdaq added 0.11% while Dow Jones dropped 0.19% and Russell 2000 moved...
Fears of early Fed tapering weigh on market sentiment Jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low Commodities extended recent declines European...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock is trading 7% lower after the owner of the popular trading app warned of a slowdown in trading activity, mainly in crypto-currencies,...
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week beating Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs also showed improvement, the Labor...
US stock hit 4-week low Fears of early Fed tapering weigh on market sentiment Macy’s (M.US) stock surged after upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.348 million in the week ended August 14th, compared to 0.375 million rise reported...
Among a number of the US retailers that reported Q2 earnings this week, investors were offered a report from Walmart (WMT.US), one of the largest retailers...
The German benchmark index loses ground in the short term on Thursday as the Fed prepares for tapering. D1 chart The DE30 managed to stop today's...
European indices plunge on taper fears DE30 reaches low of the day near 15,615 pts Thyssenkrupp sells Carbon Components unit European...
FOMC minutes revealed that US central bankers believe tapering of the quantitative easing programme should begin this year. With just 4 months of the year...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the equity and commodities markets following release of FOMC minutes yesterday. Document showed that FOMC members think...
Risk-off moods during European pre-market trades Norges Bank sets rates, US jobless claims US retailers report earnings Post-FOMC...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.07%, Dow Jones moved 1.08% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.89%. Russell 2000...
FOMC Minutes point out that tapering may begin at the end of the year European bourses finished session mostly higher US crude inventories fell...
The FOMC meeting minutes for the July 27-28 meeting have been released and showed a bit more hawkish approach from central bankers. FOMC: "Looking ...
Gold is falling from the key resistance area of $ 1790-1800 an ounce amid strong dollar, although the EURUSD pair is trying to rebound from the 1.1700...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock rose more than 4% during today's session after the Canada-based cannabis producer announced plans to buy $ 166 million in convertible...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.23 million barrels in the week ended August 13th, following an 0.447 million barrels decrease in the previous...
