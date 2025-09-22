US OPEN: Wall Street mixed ahead of FOMC Minutes
US stocks launched session in mixed moods FOMC minutes in the evening Target (TGT.US) under pressure despite solid quarterly figures US indices...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC minutes scheduled for this evening (7:00 pm BST). Volatility is expected to be elevated as investors hope for some details...
Building permits in the US rose 2.6 % from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.635 million in July, following a three-month period...
Bitcoin is experiencing a minor sell-off, following its local high recorded on August 14 at $48,00, however price is still hovering above a crucial support...
Stocks in Western Europe trade lower DE30 failed to break above local high at 15,950 pts Deutsche Post acquires Hillebrand for €1.5...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today's meeting. RBNZ ended its QE programme in July and was expected to begin a rate hike...
The stock market fared poorly on Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite (US100) saw significant losses and dropped 0.93%. Investors remain concerned about...
European markets seen opening flat FOMC minutes in the evening Earnings reports from Nvidia, Target and Cisco Systems In...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.71%, Dow Jones moved 0.79% lower and Nasdaq dropped 0.93%. Russell 2000...
Today's Powell's speech does not cause much excitement in the market, as the Fed chairman did not mention so far anything about tapering or US...
Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell more than 4.5% despite solid second-quarter results. Home improvement retailer earned $4.53 per share, while analysts expected...
US retail declined 1.1% from a month earlier in July, following a revised 0.7% jump in the previous month and compared with analysts' expectations...
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial support zone around $45,000 which is additionally strengthened by 50 SMA (green line). On the other hand buyers...
US retail sales well below expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock slightly lower despite upbeat quarterly figures Roblox (RBLX.US) shares tanked 6%...
Total industrial production in the US increased to 0.9 % in July, easing from a downwardly revised 0.2% growth in June and above market consensus...
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and trigger some moves...
The price of gold has recovered over two-thirds of its recent losses and is approaching $ 1,800 an ounce. The rebound of gold was possible thanks to a...
Gold Gold price rebounds as US yields drop and in spite of strong US dollar Outlook for the future monetary policy in the United States...
European markets trade lower DE30 halts decline at 15,800 pts Siemens and Duerr are considering acquisitions European stock...
Align Technology's second quarter results beat expectations with strong demand for its Invisalign tooth alignment system. The company is benefiting...
