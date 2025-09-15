BREAKING: GBPUSD drops after lower than expected UK PMIs
08:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Composite PMI (flash): actual 48.2 vs forecast 50.4; previous...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
08:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April: HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 47.4; previous 48.6; HCOB...
07:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for April: HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 48.8; forecast 50.3; previous 50.9; HCOB Germany...
German Composite PMI Flash (April): 49.7 (Forecast 50.5, Previous 51.3) German Manufacturing PMI Flash: 48 (Forecast 47.6, Previous 48.3) German...
Today, the most important reports scheduled in the calendar will be the preliminary PMI reports for April. However, it's also worth monitoring the...
Stock markets rose sharply after Trump softened his tone, gains are especially visible in the USA. Futures contracts on the US500 are already gaining...
Revenue: USD 19.3 bn, ‑9 % YoY (driven mainly by lower Model Y volume and ongoing price incentives) Earnings per share (GAAP):...
Sentiment on the U.S. stock market indicates a solid rebound after yesterday's declines. The S&P 500 index is up by 1.5%, and the Nasdaq 100...
Wall Street index futures are rebounding today after yesterday's declines, with the US100 leading these gains, rising by almost 1.8%. The growth is...
According to Financial Times, Vladimir Putin has offered to halt the invasion of Ukraine across the current front line as...
Brent and WTI oil contracts gained sharply around 2% following Donald Trump's social media announcement that his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister...
The U.S. stock market is returning to gains today after a very weak Monday. The US100 and US500 indices are up by around 2%. Riding the wave of increased...
EURUSD returns above 1.148 following comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde: “We don’t see a recession in the Euro area.” Key...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: -13 (Forecast -7, Previous -4) US100 rebounds more than 2% today, ignoring weaker than expected US macro readings and...
Boeing has agreed to sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion in an all-cash deal, while retaining core...
Canadian RMPI (Raw Materials Price Index) declined by -1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.3% exp. (4.7% YoY vs 4.9% previously) Despite unfavorable for Canadian...
The USDSEK pair continues its downward momentum after data from Sweden for March (seasonally adjusted) unexpectedly showed a low unemployment rate of 8.1%,...
Industrial conglomerate 3M has kicked off its first-quarter 2025 earnings season on a strong note, delivering results that surpassed market expectations....
The CBOE VIX (VIX) futures are down nearly 3% today; the declines from yesterday’s session, which exceeded 3% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
General market situation: Markets resume standard trading after the Easter break. US stock index futures are trading higher. However, we are seeing...
