Chart of the day - AUDNZD (17.08.2021)
NZD dollar plunged during the Asian session today after the first Covid-19 case since February was reported in New Zealand. While it is just a single case,...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets set to open lower Fed Chair Powell to speak in the evening US retail sales data for July to be released at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.31%, S&P 500 added 0.26%, Nasdaq dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 moved 0.89%...
Global stock markets fall on Monday Poor data from China weighs on sentiment Gold prices testing $1,790 an ounce Global equity...
Sonos (SONO.US), speaker and sound accessory company, surged roughly 10% during today’s US trading session. A ruling by US International...
US equities fall on Monday US30 below the 50-hour moving average as cyclicals plunge Tesla (TLSA.US) faces a formal safety probe US...
Walmart’s is looking for digital currency and crypto product lead US Treasury to provide clearer crypto tax guidelines Bitcoin popularity...
Copper prices fell more than 2% at the beginning of the week, which may be associated with poor economic data from China. Industrial production for July...
European stock markets trade lower DAX below 16,000 pts German state begins to reduce stake in Lufthansa (LHA.DE) European indices launched...
While market attention is increasingly tied to the US dollar, due a potential tapering, this week's increased volatility may be seen on the AUDNZD...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesales and manufacturing sales figures Futures markets point...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower. Nikkei fell 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, while Kospi is closed due to a bank holiday. Indices from China...
European and US stocks continue to push higher USD weaker across the board after Michigan data Precious metals supported by weaker...
The Honest Company (HNST.US) is one of the worst performing stocks during today’s US session. Its shares tanked by more than 25% after poor quarterly...
University of Michigan’s preliminary data for August turned out to be a huge miss. The headline consumer sentiment index crashed below Covid-19 crisis...
Major stock indices from Europe and US rose sharply this week after recent US CPI data softened the view that the Federal Reserve may exit monetary stimulus...
US500 and US30 at new record highs University of Michigan’s data for August disappointed Walt Disney soared after strong...
University of Michigan has just released its flash data for August. The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment came in at 70.2 against expected 81.2 (previously...
During today's session, one can observe a continuation of the upward movement on the European stock market. It seems that investors have digested the...
DAX reaches new record high European shares on course for 10th day of gains Adidas (ADS.DE) is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands European...
