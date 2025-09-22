Stock of the week - China Petroleum & Chemical (11.08.2021)
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP.US), more commonly known as Sinopec, took a hit amid recent rout on the Chinese stock exchange. However,...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Bitcoin pulled back from recent highs during yesterday's session however today the price of major cryptocurrency is approaching $46,000 level amid...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released. The data came in slightly above expectations as the headline inflation rose to...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the daily interval, one can see that the price broke above...
European indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 33-period EMA on H4 interval ThyssenKrupp drops on free cash flow forecast European...
Release of the US CPI data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Market expects headline measure to decelerate from 5.4% to 5.3% YoY. Core...
USDJPY is continuing to track higher since last week, building on the rising momentum in Treasury yields, supported by the NFP report on Friday. The pair...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data in the spotlight Earnings reports from NIO and Blink Charging Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones added 0.46% and Russell 2000 moved 0.20% higher. Nasdaq...
US Senate approved infrastructure bill European indices extend rally into 7th session Dow and S&P 500 reach new all-time highs Global coffee...
The US Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill worth $ 1.2 billion. The vote was 69 to 30, meaning nearly 20 Republicans backed the bill. It also...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged nearly 8% in premarket, however buyers failed to uphold upward momentum after the start of the session. The movie...
Recently, we can observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Let's take a look at the technical situation on the US2000. Looking at the H4 interval,...
US indexes near record highs The Senate could pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill today Weak data form the US labour market Kansas...
From a technical point of view, the price of bitcoin bounced off the major resistance at $ 46,500. The purple zone is marked with the 50% Fibonacci retracement...
Oil A lot of uncertainty related to oil demand during a period of OPEC+ supply increase China released part of its strategic oil reserves...
European markets trade mixed DE30 remains close to all-time highs Munich Re doubles net profit in Q2 2021 Stock market indices...
Oil prices found themselves under pressure yesterday and experienced a steep sell-off. WTI was trading down over 4% at one point of the session and was...
European markets set to open flat US Senate votes on over $1 trillion infrastructure bill Coinbase earnings According to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.09%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.58%. Nasdaq...
