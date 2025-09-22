Morning wrap (10.08.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.09%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.58%. Nasdaq...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European and US stocks mixed Oil prices tumble amid further alarming headlines from China Gold and silver prices declining heavily EURUSD...
Shares of the Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX.US) skyrocketed during today’s US session after the company released its Q2 results (today, before...
Today’s JOLTs report turned out to be a huge surprise. Markets expected a print of 9.270 million job openings in June (vs 9.209 million in May) -...
Last Friday, we witnessed important data on the US economy. The NFP report was released. The report on the country's labor market turned out to be...
Stocks start the week marginally lower US bond yields decline, which supports US100 Tesla raised to “buy” at Jefferies US...
Cryptocurrencies have been gaining momentum in recent days. Let’s have a look at Bitcoin’s technical situation. Taking a look at the daily...
Oil prices tumbled roughly 4% on Monday, extending last week’s declines. Investors’ attention has been shifted on China recently as the second-largest...
US earnings season for the second quarter of 2021 is slowly coming to an end. So far, almost 450 companies from the S&P 500 index have reported results....
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested all-time highs but failed United Internet gains after buyback announcement European...
Gold, as well as silver, stood out among other assets during an otherwise quiet Asian session. Gold futures launched a new week little changed, near the...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening Earnings from AMC Entertainment Sentix index for August Futures markets point to a...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly higher. Nikkei gains 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.1% higher while Kospi trades flat. Indices from China gain DAX...
US labour market report tops expectations The US dollar jumps across the board Precious metals and tech stocks under pressure Friday...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) released its Q2 results after Thursday’s session. The financial data surprised to the downside as the company lost $0.39...
Today’s US jobs data turned out to be a positive surprise indeed. The NFP report for July showed that the US economy added 943k jobs - above the...
NFP report is already behind us and market attention shifts to another key US report - CPI inflation for July. Will data help USD maintain gains from this...
NFP report for July tops expectations US long-end bond yields push higher after NFP beat Smalls caps outperform, tech stocks lag...
Today’s NFP report may have changed the outlook in terms of future Federal Reserve’s steps. The US economy added 943k jobs in July, the fastest...
The long-awaited US labour market data for July has just been released. The NFP report turned out to be a positive surprise. The data showed that...
